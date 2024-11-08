NYC Ends Controversial Taxpayer-Funded Prepaid Debit Card Program for Illegal Immigrants

Mayor Eric Adams has announced the end of a controversial taxpayer-funded initiative distributing pre-paid debit cards to illegal immigrants.

The program, which was initially launched as a pilot earlier this year with a $53 million budget aimed to assist around 3,000 illegal immigrants and was set to expand its reach to over 7,300 individuals within the next half-year, will not see its contract renewed after January 2025.

The debit card initiative was designed to enable illegal immigrant families, temporarily housed in upscale hotels like the Roosevelt Hotel, to buy their “groceries and baby supplies” instead of receiving predetermined food services.

Managed by the New Jersey-based Mobility Capital Finance (MoCaFi), the program allowed for a variable amount to be loaded onto the cards based on family size and income, with a four-person household receiving as much as $1,000 per month. These cards will be reloaded every 28 days.

According to the Office of the NY State Comptroller (OSC), by May 31, 2024, the city reported spending $1.47 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 and $2.72 billion in Fiscal Year 2024 on expenses related to “asylum seekers.”

This latest cash infusion brings the total expenditure on this initiative to an eye-watering $2 billion, according to the New York Post.

Moving forward, the city plans to revert to food delivery services for illegal immigrants under their care in the hotel voucher program.

