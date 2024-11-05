Numbers in Florida HUGE for Trump! – Do You Remember when FL was Considered a Bellwether State, Before All the Cheating? — Well Trump Is Up 23% on Election Day Voting So Far

Do you remember when America once had bellwether states?  These were swing states that predicted the presidential elections.  And Americans knew if you won the bellwether states you would win the election.

Political pundits typically referred to Ohio, Florida and Iowa as the bellwether states.  According to Ballotpedia, Ohio voted for the winning presidential candidate in every presidential election cycle from 1964 to 2020. In fact, from 1900 to 2020, Ohio accurately chose the winning presidential candidate 93 percent of the time.

Generally it was assumed that if a candidate won Ohio, Iowa and Florida that candidate would win the presidential election. This was mostly accurate until 2020 when Joe Biden came from behind in the middle of the night and took the election from Donald Trump. It was a miracle.  Biden also had the distinction of winning only one bellwether county. This had never occurred in US history. It was a miracle!

Joe Biden accomplished the impossible and only won one bellwether county on his way to the presidency in 2020. It was a political miracle!

Of course, this was before all of the cheating in American elections by Democrats.

Today bellwether Florida is not even close. Trump is about ready to score a historic blowout in the Sunshire State!

President Trump is nearing a 1.2 MILLION vote win over Kamala Harris in Florida.

Florida looks like a blowout.

Via Eric Daugherty.

