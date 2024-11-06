A Note of Thanks from The Gateway Pundit Editor to Our Amazing Readers

For several years now, The Gateway Pundit has been under constant threats and pressure from those on the left who seek to silence our voices.

During these tumultuous times, you, our loyal readers, have always continued to support us.

While we bask in the relief and joy of President Trump’s re-election, I do not want my appreciation for you to be lost in this moment.

Because of you, we have been able to stay in the fight. You have continued to support TGP. You share our stories on social media even as you face censorship for doing so. You share TGP with your friends and family to make sure the truth cuts through the establishment’s wall of silence.

I want to personally thank each and every one of you for your support, loyalty, and resilience. We simply could not do this without you.

I would also like to give a special thank you to the entire TGP team and editorial staff for all of their hard work and for continuing to fight to deliver you the news that the legacy media does not want you to see.

With grateful thanks and appreciation,

Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit Founder and Owner