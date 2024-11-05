Nearly 14,000 Nevada Mail Ballots Could Go Uncounted Unless Voters Verify Signatures by November 12

Almost 14,000 voters face the risk of their mail-in ballots going uncounted unless they confirm their identities by November 12th.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office reports that these ballots require a “signature cure,” a step needed to verify voters’ identities and validate their ballots.

The current tally shows that of the 13,847 ballots needing “signature cures.”

In a breakdown of those ballots by party affiliation, Democrats lead the count with 5,529 flagged ballots, Republicans follow closely with 4,505, and voters registered as “Other” have 7,041 ballots requiring verification.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, this number has increased significantly over recent weeks, with the total ballots needing signature cures already at 24,240 as of Monday (Democrat 8,466, Republican 6,410, Other 9,364) and likely to rise further until the November 12 deadline.

Democrat Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar expressed concern that these ballots might not be counted.

“Any voter that makes the effort to vote and it goes into a cure process breaks my heart because they made such a substantial effort to engage, and we want that vote to be counted,” Aguilar said, according to KUNR.

Voters are being urged to check the status of their ballots. There are several ways to track ballots, including through Ballot Trax, an online service available to Nevada voters.

County election officials are also expected to reach out to voters with issues, but the responsibility ultimately falls on the individual voter to confirm their information.

Nevada voters have until November 12 at 5 p.m. to cure their ballot signatures, that is seven days after the election.

Also, Nevada’s Supreme Court ruled last week that mail-in ballots without postmarks can be counted three days after Election Day.

The Trump campaign and Nevada GOP filed a lawsuit against the Nevada Secretary of State, arguing against the state's law allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after the election.

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled mail-in ballots with postmarks can be counted up to 4 days after the election and non-postmarked ballots can be counted up to 3 days after the election.

This could mean we might have to wait several days after Election Day to see the final results.