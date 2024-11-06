MUST READ: DOJ Asst. Prosecutor Suddenly Withdraws From Case Against Grandmother Who Walked Inside US Capitol on January 6 – After Trump Is Elected President

Left to right: Antony Vo and his mother inside U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Dept. of Justice/ Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021./U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, – Law and Crime photos

On January 6, 2021, Antony Vo and his mother, Annie Vo, walked inside the US Capitol. No one stopped them. No one told them that they were trespassing. The mother and son stood inside the US Capitol and left 27 minutes later. They were not violence and did not cause any damage or commit any crime.

In April 2024, leftist Judge Tanya Chutkan, a radical, lawless Trump-hater, sentenced Antony Vo to nine months in prison.

In March, 2025, the Department of Justice is going to put Annie Vo, a grandmother, on trial in Washington DC for the “crimes” she committed on January 6, 2021.

The DOJ has been harassing and abusing this family for four years now because they support Donald Trump.

On Wednesday morning, the Assistant US Attorney assigned to the Annie Vo case withdrew from the case.

Why now?

When President Trump returns to office, the government must issue a formal apology to the hundreds of families and individuals who were wrongly targeted, harassed, abused, and imprisoned for the non-crimes they committed on January 6, 2021.

The government must provide compensation for ruining thousands of lives due to their political prosecutions.

And, wicked individuals like Judge Chutkan and others must be held accountable and face justice for the horrendous crimes they committed by abusing their authority and weaponizing the judicial system to destroy lives.

 

