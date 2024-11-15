MILEI GOES TO MAR-A-LAGO: Argentine President Joins Trump and Musk at America-First Policy Gala – Will Reportedly Pull out From Paris Climate Accord (VIDEOS)

Riding high on his latest economic victories, Argentine President Javier Milei participated the America First Policy Gala at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, alongside President-Elect Donald J. Trump and Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk, among many other MAGA major figures.

It is also reported that Trump met privately with Milei, in the first foreign meeting since his victory in last week’s election.

Watch: Milei arrives in Florida.

Breaking: @JMilei arrives in Miami to meet @realDonaldTrump Milei will be the first foreign leader to meet Trump following his victory. He is expected to serve as a “mentor” for Trump and @elonmusk‘s government efficiency plans.

pic.twitter.com/K070CITD9S — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 14, 2024

Associated Press reported:

“The meeting was confirmed by a person who insisted on anonymity to discuss an event that hadn’t yet been announced publicly. The person said the meeting went well and said Milei also met with investors.

A short time later, Milei, a self-described ‘anarcho-capitalist’ and frequent recipient of Trump praise, addressed the America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-a-Lago. He slammed left-wing ideologies and saluted Elon Musk, the owner of X, saying his social media site is helping to ‘save humanity’.”

VIVA LA LIBERTAD CARAJO pic.twitter.com/ao2NXISj47 — Javier Milei (@JMilei) November 15, 2024

“First, I would like to begin by congratulating President-elect Donald Trump on his resounding victory. This has been the greatest political comeback in history, defying the entire political establishment, even at the risk of his own life. Thanks to this, the world is a much better place today.”

Watch: Milei speaks at Mar-a-Lago.

NOW: Javier Milei speaks at Mar-a-Lago “This has been the greatest political comeback in history, defying the entire political establishment, even at the risk of his own life.” DARN RIGHT IT HAS BEEN! pic.twitter.com/gFBrvR0DEr — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 15, 2024

In his speech during the gala, Trump congratulated Milei on his successful Presidency.

“’The job you’ve done is incredible. Make Argentina Great Again, you know, MAGA. He’s a MAGA person’, Trump said to applause. ‘And you know, he’s doing that’.”

Watch: Trump speaks about Milei.

AHORA – DONALD TRUMP saluda y agradece al PRESIDENTE MILEI. Trump: “Gracias Javier por venir, es increíble el trabajo que estás haciendo en tan poco tiempo. Estoy seguro que vas hacer Argentina grande de nuevo” MAGA pic.twitter.com/22JML2lj5h — El Trumpista (@ElTrumpista) November 15, 2024

As Milei made this good impression in Florida, other news suggested he may be about to join Trump in leaving the infamous Paris Accords on ‘Global Warming’.

Financial Times reported:

“Argentina said on Thursday it would “re-evaluate” its role in global climate talks after walking out of the COP29 summit, fueling concerns that the South American country could become the first to follow Donald Trump’s threatened exit from the landmark Paris agreement.”

During the campaign, Trump said he would withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord upon his return to the White House, just like he did during his first term.

“Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei withdrew the delegation of negotiators his country had sent to the UN climate summit in Baku on Wednesday, a day after speaking to Trump by phone.

Milei’s spokesperson told a press briefing on Thursday: ‘The [withdrawal of the COP29 delegation] will allow the new foreign minister to re-evaluate the situation, reflect on our position. It’s part of the measures that the foreign minister is starting to take in his new role’.”

Read more: