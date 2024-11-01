Migrants Say They’re Not Coming if Trump is President

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘It will be much tougher’ if Republican candidate is in office.

Illegal aliens by the millions, often in caravans of thousands that have been delivering women and children, men and boys to the U.S. border ever since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris occupied the White House, have created massive problems for America.

The Democrats had, on their first day in office, destroyed multiple programs that President Donald Trump had instituted, with some degree of success, to secure the border and control those moving into the United States.

The Democrats’ agenda has proven catastrophic, with multiple towns and cities now carrying a massive burden of social benefits-consuming newcomers, schools overwhelmed with students who don’t speak English, and more.

‘I would like to arrive before Donald Trump wins’ On the road with an army of 2,000 migrants rushing to America before Trump can retake the White House https://t.co/Gn8TtCRfWe — Dee (@dili909) October 30, 2024

Those caravans are continuing, with campaigns under way right now to deliver thousands more people who will need American taxpayer help to the border on or shortly after Election Day next week.

But a trend is developing that those individuals won’t make the journey to America, based on the sole factor of whether Trump is in office.

The Telegraph visited the current caravans, and reported the migrants themselves are confirming the U.S. may have less of a crisis if Trump is in the White House.

Rohmai Silva, 38, from Guatemala, who was deported in 2018 for a drunken driving offense, said, “If Donald Trump wins I think I am never going to go back. I am trying to get back before the inauguration. I left Guatemala two weeks ago. I could see the election was coming.”

He said, “I worry about Donald Trump because the law is going to change a lot and it is going to be more hard to go back to the United States.”

Actually if U.S. immigration laws that exist would just be enforced, the migrants would be facing much higher hurdles than they have under the Biden-Harris administration.

Another woman, unidentified, said in the Telegraph report, “We were waiting for the [asylum] appointment but then with the election all these applications will be closed and we are running out of time. The applications are being paused or cancelled but the border will be open. If Donald Trump gets in office again, it will be much tougher.”

The report said one caravan of some 2,000 people who would be illegal aliens in the U.S. is en route now, about 1,000 miles from the U.S. border.

Many are urgently making the trek now, in light of the possibility of Trump resuming authority in the White House.

“A second convoy will set off on Nov 5, deliberately timed for election day, ‘so Joe Biden and Kamala Harris know we are heading their way’ in an effort by human rights activists to emphasise their plight,” the report noted.

Trump had cracked down on the problem when in office, with wall construction and the “remain-in-Mexico” practice of having migrants in a holding pattern there while applications were processed. During the Biden-Harris regime, the problem has become acute, especially because of the fact that thousands of criminals have been allowed to enter, including murderers and terrorists.

Trump, in response, has demanded the death penalty for illegal aliens, often gang members, who kill U.S. citizens.

The Telegraph said, “The race to get to America is on. The process has become fraught, all the more so in an election year. It is estimated just under half a million illegal migrants enter Mexico every year from Guatemala across the Suchiate River before heading straight to Tapachula, which with a population of 400,000 is the second biggest city in the state of Chiapas. The cartels moved in last year and violence has followed; in April the U.S. issued a warning to its citizens to steer clear of huge swathes of the territory owing to ‘rising violence and security concerns.'”

Late in the American presidential campaign, the Biden-Harris administration flipped its own practice, advocating against illegal immigration with a program that has Mexico paid to deter those activities. Harris even has endorsed a border wall, a project that under Trump she called a “medieval vanity project.”

Jude Joseph, 40, a Haitian refugee, told the publication, “If I make this CBP One and I get the chance I will go [to the U.S.]. I don’t know exactly if I will get a chance if Donald Trump will be president. But there are no jobs in Haiti, just gangsters.”

Copyright 2024 WND News Center