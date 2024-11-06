Miami-Dade County Goes Republican For the First Time Since 1988

by

President Donald Trump has helped transform Florida from a battleground state to solidly red.  On Tuesday, Trump also did something no other Republican has done since 1988-he flipped Miami-Dade County Republican.

Trump won MiamiDade by 11 points, Joe Biden won it by 7 in 2020.

Per NBC Miami:

On Tuesday, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win the county in 36 years. The last Republican to win Miami-Dade was George H.W. Bush in 1988.

On Nov. 5, what the Democrats feared came to pass: a wave of red swept across Miami-Dade.

Trump brought in 55.2% of the county votes, while Kamala Harris logged 43.71%, an abysmal showing compared to 2016, when Trump received 333,999 votes and Hillary Clinton brought in 624,146.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner for District 6 Kevin Marino Cabrera shared on X, “Miami-Dade supports President Trump and declares, ‘Kamala, you’re FIRED!’ For the first time in over 30 years, Miami-Dade County has turned red in a presidential election.”

“Today’s results confirm what I’ve been saying for the past two years, what my poll earlier this year indicated, and what common sense predicted: a great Election Night for Republicans in Miami-Dade County.Over the past eight years, we’ve narrowed the voter registration gap with Democrats from around 200,000 to less than 35,000. In 2016, Clinton carried Miami-Dade by 30 points and Biden by 7 in 2020, but today,Trump won decisively. This incredible turnout delivered not only a win for President Trump but also secured Republican victories across our slate of constitutional officers, electing Rosie Cordero-Stutz as Miami’s first female Republican Sheriff, Dariel Fernandez for Tax Collector, Alina Garcia for Supervisor of Elections, Tomas Regalado for Property Appraiser, and Juan Fernandez-Barquin as Clerk and Comptroller.”

“Today, our community has spoken. They have voted for their families their livelihoods, and a future that promises to thrive under conservative leadership. This is more than a victory-it’s a realignment that demonstrates that Miami-Dade voters agree with the principles of the Republican Party: lower taxes, less government and more freedom!”

People took to the streets to celebrate Trump’s election.

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.