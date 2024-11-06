Miami-Dade County Goes Republican For the First Time Since 1988

President Donald Trump has helped transform Florida from a battleground state to solidly red. On Tuesday, Trump also did something no other Republican has done since 1988-he flipped Miami-Dade County Republican.

Trump won Miami–Dade by 11 points, Joe Biden won it by 7 in 2020.

Per NBC Miami:

On Tuesday, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win the county in 36 years. The last Republican to win Miami-Dade was George H.W. Bush in 1988. On Nov. 5, what the Democrats feared came to pass: a wave of red swept across Miami-Dade. Trump brought in 55.2% of the county votes, while Kamala Harris logged 43.71%, an abysmal showing compared to 2016, when Trump received 333,999 votes and Hillary Clinton brought in 624,146.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner for District 6 Kevin Marino Cabrera shared on X, “Miami-Dade supports President Trump and declares, ‘Kamala, you’re FIRED!’ For the first time in over 30 years, Miami-Dade County has turned red in a presidential election.”

“Today’s results confirm what I’ve been saying for the past two years, what my poll earlier this year indicated, and what common sense predicted: a great Election Night for Republicans in Miami-Dade County.Over the past eight years, we’ve narrowed the voter registration gap with Democrats from around 200,000 to less than 35,000. In 2016, Clinton carried Miami-Dade by 30 points and Biden by 7 in 2020, but today,Trump won decisively. This incredible turnout delivered not only a win for President Trump but also secured Republican victories across our slate of constitutional officers, electing Rosie Cordero-Stutz as Miami’s first female Republican Sheriff, Dariel Fernandez for Tax Collector, Alina Garcia for Supervisor of Elections, Tomas Regalado for Property Appraiser, and Juan Fernandez-Barquin as Clerk and Comptroller.”

“Today, our community has spoken. They have voted for their families their livelihoods, and a future that promises to thrive under conservative leadership. This is more than a victory-it’s a realignment that demonstrates that Miami-Dade voters agree with the principles of the Republican Party: lower taxes, less government and more freedom!”

People took to the streets to celebrate Trump’s election.