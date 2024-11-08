Message to Arizona Voters: Here’s How to Track Your Ballot Status and Ensure Kari Lake Wins!

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

Arizona voters can track their ballot status online. Let the GOP know if there are any issues.

An election attorney in Arizona is urging voters to verify their ballots.

Attorney Jen Wright asks that you make sure to check that your vote was counted.

Kari Lake’s Senate race and some House races are still not counted. This is outrageous since nearly every other state is done counting.

Here is what you can do: Check your ballot status!

Maricopa: go to http://beballotready.vote

Statewide: go to http://my.arizona.vote

Maricopa has NOT COUNTED earlies from Wed-Tues.

BE PATIENT

BE PERSISTENT

Track your ballot ‘til it’s counted!