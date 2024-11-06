And the Meltdown Begins: Dangerous MSNBC Wacko Joy Reid Calls Florida an “Extreme Right-Wing Fascist State” and Attacks Half of the Country for Supporting Trump

Screenshot: MSNBC

The leftist media is having a meltdown as President Trump’s popularity surges across the nation. Now, Joy Reid, the famously radical MSNBC host, is throwing a tantrum on live television, calling Florida a “fascist state” and attacking half the country for supporting Trump.

Reid’s comments come on the heels of Trump’s record-breaking rise on prediction platforms like Polymarket, where he has seen his largest gain yet. Even The New York Times grudgingly acknowledges that Trump holds an 83% chance of winning.

As usual, Reid couldn’t hold back her disdain for conservatives and for Trump supporters for aligning with Trump’s vision to make America great again.

“You just think about just the last two weeks and the things that Donald Trump has said into, into the TV that people could hear him say and do. The vulgarity in front of families with young children and the threats to do mass deportation and a violent start, violent start to his dictatorship on day one. And you name it. If all of that gets you half of the votes, what does it tell you? I mean, we need to really take a step back and think about what does that say about us?”

WATCH:

But she didn’t stop there. Reid turned her fury toward Florida, branding it as a “Project 2025 in miniature”—an apparent reference to a dystopian fantasy of her own making, where Florida represents the rise of “extremist, right-wing, fascist” governance under Governor Ron DeSantis.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

