Marxist Los Angeles DA George Gascon Whines About “Rightward Shift” After Fed Up Voters Toss Him Out of Office

Marxist Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon whined about a “rightward shift” after he lost his reelection bid to Nathan Hochman this week.

George Gascón was previously the District Attorney of San Francisco and absolutely turned that place into a hell hole being he was thrown out of office.

After destroying San Francisco, Gascon made his way down to Los Angeles and announced a run for DA in 2019.

Gascon announced these new changes after he was installed as Los Angeles DA in December 2020:

1) End cash bail

2) Conviction integrity unit

3) No death penalty

4) Felony charging no longer seeking enhancements i.e. gang affiliation

5) Juveniles will not be tried as adults

6) Use-of-force review board to reopen fatal officer-involved shooting cases going back to 2012!

As expected, crime in Los Angeles soared in 2021 and 2022 because of Gascon’s failed policies.

Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor who campaigned on cracking down on crime, unseated George Gascon this week.

Gascon whined after he got tossed following two recalls to oust him.

“The rightward shift across America last night is heartbreaking,” Gascón said in a statement. “Democrats have a long road ahead, but the work is more vital than ever, and our commitment will not waver. Nevertheless, I have called Mr. Hochman and wish him the best as Los Angeles County’s next district attorney. I’m deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past four years and grateful to the communities who have been and will always be the heart of criminal justice reform.”

“The voters of Los Angeles County have spoken and have said enough is enough of DA Gascon’s pro-criminal extreme policies; they look forward to a safer future. As DA, I look forward to representing all of the people, whether they voted for me or not, since their safety will be my responsibility,” Hochman told Fox News in a statement.