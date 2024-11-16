Malcolm X’s Daughters Sue FBI, CIA and NYPD for Allegedly Playing Role in Father’s Assassination

Three daughters of the late civil rights activist Malcolm X are suing the CIA, FBI, and the New York Police Department in a $100 million lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the three daughters claim the CIA, FBI, and NYPD played a role in their father’s assassination.

The lawsuit was filed in a Manhattan federal court and claims the agencies were involved in Malcolm X’s death and failed to prevent his assassination.

Malcolm X was assassinated on February 21, 1965, in Manhattan while delivering a speech.

Three men were convicted in connection to the assassination of the civil rights activist, but two of them were later exonerated in 2021 after new evidence was presented.

Attorney Ben Crump represents Malcolm X’s daughter and, in a press conference, shared that he hopes federal and city officials “learn all the dastardly deeds that their predecessors did and try to right these historical wrongs.”

Three daughters of Malcolm X have accused the CIA, FBI, the New York Police Department and others in a $100 million lawsuit Friday of playing roles in the 1965 assassination of the civil rights leader. In the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, the daughters — along with the Malcolm X estate — claimed that the agencies were aware of and were involved in the assassination plot and failed to stop the killing. At a morning news conference, attorney Ben Crump stood with family members as he described the lawsuit, saying he hoped federal and city officials would read it “and learn all the dastardly deeds that were done by their predecessors and try to right these historic wrongs.” The NYPD and CIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice, which was also sued, declined comment. The FBI said in an email that it was its “standard practice” not to comment on litigation.