Liberal Pundit Ezra Klein Admits That Democrats Have Done a Horrible Job Governing American Cities (VIDEO)

One of the underreported stories of the 2024 election is that people in multiple American cities threw out their leaders.

Liberal pundit Ezra Klein spoke about this in a recent podcast. If you followed news and politics back in the days of Obama, you know Klein as someone who almost always advocated for the leftist position on any given issue.

Now, Klein has apparently figured out how bad Democrat policies are for American cities.

The New York Post reports:

NY Times columnist slams Dems over denials about crime, migrants and inflation in US cities: ‘Shut the f–k up’ New York Times columnist Ezra Klein slammed Democrats over their stubborn denials that US cities are plagued with rising crime, out-of-control migration and skyrocketing prices, saying they need to “shut the f–k up.” In Donald Trump’s blowout election victory last week, the president-elect notched a 6.5% gain in the most populous urban counties across the country, which outpaced the 3.3% swing toward Trump in suburban counties, the Washington Post reported. A voting district in Manhattan even went red for the first time in at least a decade, The Post reported exclusively this week… “The thing that surprised me least about the election was the sharp red shift in these big cities,” Klein said on “Pod Save America” Wednesday. “If you just talk to anybody who lives in them, they are furious.” “The rage I just hear from people in New York … the sense of disorder rising, not just crime, but homeless encampments, trash on the streets, people jumping turnstiles in subways, crazy people on the streets. You just talk to people and they’re mad about it,” Klein said.

Better late than never, right? Watch the video:

This is a remarkable clip. Ezra Klein effectively admits what we’ve been saying for years: Democrats have utterly failed to govern major cities well, and it should be no surprise that the country moved right. pic.twitter.com/CqX10infRv — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 14, 2024

Ezra Klein is part of the problem and yet he just can’t see it.