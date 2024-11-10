Liberal Hollywood Star Michael Douglas Admits That Trump’s Republicans Are the ‘Party of the People’ While Dems Are ‘Elitists’

There’s a long ongoing saga of liberals trying to come to term with reality.

Besides mad leftists shaving their heads and freaking out on camera, there are also those who try to understand America’s moment using whatever mental faculties the TDS did not destroy.

It’s the case of Academy Award winner Michael Douglas.

The Hollywood star has allowed himself to admit – even if it was notably painful for him – that the GOP under President-elect Donald Trump is now the ‘party of the people’, while Douglas’ beloved Democrats are now seen as ‘elitist’.

The actor appeared Friday (8) on Bill Maher’s Real Time , and the episode dealt primarily with Trump’s historic victory over Kamala Harris.

Douglas, who is a liberal diehard supporter of the Democrat party, did not hide his distress over Trump’s win.

Breitbart reported:

“’Wednesday morning, I was just so pissed at this razor thin race, right? It was going to be so close, you know, with all these polls — and it’s a wipeout’, Douglas said, adding that he later spent the day playing golf.”

Douglas told Maher that the Democrats lost the election over the economy.

“’In 40 years, the stock market has increased 5,000 percent and real earning wages have increased 14 percent’, Douglas said, later adding that ordinary Americans ‘are going week to week with the inflation, it is killing them’.

‘And I think we really underestimated it, and the very fact now that we could talk about Republicans as being the people, the party for the people, and that we have this elitist party on the left, Democrats, is wild’.”

Douglas is such a Dem shill that he was happy to cover up President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline during an interview in April on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS.

“’Well, I think that I walk a little similar to him [Biden]. And the people that I’ve talked to and everybody that I have say he’s sharp as a tack. He’s fine’, he said.”

So, for him to make such an admission is big.

Douglas hosted a Biden fundraiser in April with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones. They donated $100,000 to the Biden campaign.