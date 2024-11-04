Leftist Podcaster Says ‘I’ll Drink Cyanide’ Live on Air if Trump Wins (VIDEO)

A progressive commentator has suggested she will take her own life by ingesting cyanide live on air if Donald Trump prevails in tomorrow’s presidential election.

Francesca Fiorentini, a left-wing commentator who hosts The Bitchuation podcast, was asked by The Sun’s chief political writer, Harry Cole, how she would react if Trump secures an extraordinary return to the White House.

“I’ll drink cyanide on air and podcast into the night,” she remarked before going on to admit that she will keep fighting for the right to abortion.

She explained:

Women are dying right now from preventable infections related to miscarriages. Mothers, two women we know this week, died in Texas because they were suffering miscarriages. They had an infection, and they needed treatment immediately. They were turned away from emergency rooms in Texas because there was a fetal heartbeat and so no doctor could attend to them until there was no more fetal heartbeat. Those women lost their life. That’s what we’re fighting for. We’re fighting for our human rights. All around this country, our lives are in peril. I think most people, including in the UK, really need to understand just how second class citizens women in America have become since the overturning of Roe vs Wade. In part that was done because of the justice system. In this country it works on multiple different levels. In Texas, the administraiton has tried to say, you have to attend to women in the E.R. no matter what, it is a federal law. But because Trump appointed justice in multiple federal courts, they basically allowed the Texas law to stand, condemning these women to die. What I’m saying is we can’t afford to have more Trump appointed justices because they are condemning people to die in this country.

Watch the clip below:

Although Fiorentini was almost certainly joking, her comments underline the growing expectation that a Trump victory could trigger a major mental health crisis among vast swathes of liberal America.

While nobody knows what will happen in the next 48 hours, the only thing we know for sure is that half of America is going to be incredibly unhappy.

And if that side happens to be the Democratic Party, prepare for meltdowns on a scale beyond your wildest imagination.