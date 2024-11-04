Leaked NBC Election Night MOCKUP Footage Reveals Kamala Harris Falling Behind as Trump Pulls Ahead in Key Battleground States

Leaked NBC footage from a mock election night scenario reveals what could be a rocky path for Kamala Harris as former President Donald Trump pulls ahead in crucial battleground states.

In the early part of the leaked video, NBC anchors break down a surprisingly favorable map for Trump, pointing to unexpected wins in pivotal states like Michigan. “Right now, it looks like there’s a big crack in Michigan,” said one anchor.

“Saginaw, Michigan, this is really big for Donald Trump. Joe Biden won it in 2020, but this time it’s going to Trump. If he does that in Michigan, it’s a good sign for him.”

Trump’s path to 270 electoral votes appears more optimistic, with key Midwestern and Sun Belt states leaning his way..

NBC’s mock analysts express the importance of states like North Carolina, Arizona, and Georgia, all of which show Trump maintaining narrow leads.

On the other hand, the path forward for Kamala Harris seems increasingly narrow.

“Kamala Harris only has a couple of ways to get there,” an anchor comments, underscoring the importance of Pennsylvania and a few other key states that Biden allegedly won in 2020.

Another reporter eagerly chimes in to explore Harris’s diminishing paths to the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Highlighting the stakes, she asks, “What if Harris were to take Pennsylvania and two out of the three of the Blue Wall states? What else does she need?”

However, even with Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Minnesota and Virginia in her column, Harris’s position remains precarious. She is shown falling short at 247 electoral votes—23 votes shy of a victory.

The leaked footage also covers the balance of power in Congress, hinting at potential Republican gains in both the Senate and House.

The video was released by Diligent Denizen, a citizen journalist on X.

WATCH: