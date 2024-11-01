Kentucky Touch Screen Repeatedly Won’t Allow Voter To Select Trump – Election Officials Deny Malfunction — Then 4 Hours Later Admit Issue With Ballot Marking Device [VIDEO]

A voter in Kentucky sent out a warning on social media this afternoon after a touchscreen voting machine would not let him select Donald J. Trump and his vice presidential candidate, and JD Vance.

In a video he recorded and posted on social media, the unidentified male can be seen repeatedly pressing the oval for President Trump and JD Vance. At one point, the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz choice lights up, indicating he chose them on the touchscreen when it’s clear he is only pushing the Trump-Vance ticket.

Nick Sorter shared the video on his popular “X” account along with a very good question:

NEW: Some voting machines in Kentucky are NOT ALLOWING voters to select President Trump.

Instead, when they tap “Trump,” Kamala Harris ends up being selected.

Add it to the list of reasons to switch to paper ballots.

Why does this always seem happen in one direction and not the other?

Watch:

Many on social media questioned the authenticity of his claim, but this evening, Tony Brown, the Laurel County Clerk posted a message on Facebook confirming that the video was indeed real and that the touchscreen voting machine with a ballot marking device was indeed, malfunctioning and switching the vote from Donald J. Trump to Kamala Harris.

The Attorney General’s office has been to the vote center to check the device that has been shown across social media today. In full disclosure, after several minutes of attempting to recreate the scenario, it did occur. This was accomplished by hitting some area in between the boxes. After that we tried for several minutes to do it again and could not. Since this is going out across the USA and the world, I want to explain to everyone that this is a ballot marking device. You insert your blank ballot into it to vote your specific ballot for your precinct. It shows you who you have chosen for each race and notifies you if you didn’t make a selection in a race before it allows the voter to continue to the next page. When you come to the end of the ballot it shows you how you voted in every race and issue. It confirms with each voter that they are satisfied with their selections twice before printing the ballot. Once you receive your ballot back from the ballot marking device you can review your choices again before placing it into the scanner. If you made a mistake, you may spoil that ballot and receive another one, Kentucky Law allows two spoiled ballots only. Once you are satisfied with your ballot you may place it into the scanner, and it verifies that it has been counted. These ballot marking devices are set for a voter to touch inside the whole box with the name of the candidates. In the video posted you can see us going back and forth through the names with no issues. This is the same machine used by the voter in the video. It remained at its location in the vote center and was set face down until the representative from the Attorney General’s Office arrived to investigate. There were no claims of any issues with the device prior, and none since it went back into service. The voter who posted the video did cast her ballot which she said was correct. I hate that this has occurred here in Laurel County. We strive to have accurate, secure and safe elections that we are proud to provide to our citizens. I hope all can get to the polls and make your voice heard November 5th. If you read through this entire post, thank you very much for your time.

The clerk included a video of himself testing the machine on his Facebook post:

This message by the clerk confirmed what they denied happened 4 hours after they published a statement denying that the incident took place.

We’ve had an incident today with someone reporting one of the ballot marking devices malfunctioning. We checked it and couldn’t make it recreate the incident reported. The machine has been taken out of service and are waiting for the Attorney General’s Office representative to arrive. We had no complaints prior to or after the complaint. We have left the machine in full view and are awaiting further directions.

It’s great that the election official and Kentucky’s AG admitted the “glitch” in the machines, but how many other machines had the same thing happen to voters before this one voter who was aware enough to notice the mistake and smart enough to pull out his phone and record what happened?

Americans need to remain vigilant and watch their votes being counted on touchscreen machines. Now, more than ever, it’s up to citizens to keep a close eye on how elections are being run in their voting precincts.