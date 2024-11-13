Karine Jean-Pierre Triggered After Peter Doocy Asks About Kamala Harris’s Awkward Lunch with Joe Biden (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got triggered after Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked about Kamala Harris’s awkward lunch with Joe Biden.

Biden and Harris were seen together in public for the first time since the election on Monday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Biden and Harris seen together for the first time since the election. pic.twitter.com/vSNOrL1d0G — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 11, 2024

Biden and Harris supposedly had lunch on Tuesday and Peter Doocy trolled Karine Jean-Pierre about it during the press briefing.

Doocy: “And we know that today, a week after the election, President Biden and Vice President Harris had a private lunch. How awkward was that?”

KJP: “I don’t even understand. Why would — why would it be awkward?”

Doocy: “Because —”

KJP: “Why would it be awkward?”

Doocy: “— because the President got squeezed out for her —”

KJP: “Why would — why would you —”

Doocy: “— and then she kept him at arm’s length, and then she lost —”

KJP: “— but why would —”

Doocy: “— and now, she’s back.”

KJP: “— why would you characterize it as awkward? They have regular lunches. Uh — they meet and talk regularly. Why would —”

Doocy: “So, there’s no —”

KJP: “— you call it awkward?”

Doocy: “— weirdness about the way that things have unfolded since July 21?”

KJP: “Did you see them — did you see them together yesterday as well when they honored our veterans and were together — uh — uh — during the day, making sure that we didn’t forget the brave men and women that fought for this country? Did you see them together yesterday? Did you see the — the show of force together? This is — uh —I’m not even gonna take the premise of this — the question. What I will say is the President and the Vice President had lunch today. They’ve had lunch many times. They have — um — they communicate with each other regularly. They had an opportunity to discuss the last 70 days or so of this administration, how important it is to get things done for the American people, and that’s their focus. That is genuinely their focus.”

Doocy: “[A]nd we know that today, a week after the election, President Biden and Vice President Harris had a private lunch. How awkward was that?” KJP: “I don't even understand. Why would — why would it be awkward?” Doocy: “Because —” KJP: “Why would it be awkward?” Doocy: “—… pic.twitter.com/j1Hgmgzalb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 12, 2024

Video and partial transcription courtesy of NewsBusters.