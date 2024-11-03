Violent Leftist Arrested For Beating Trump Supporter in Grocery Store, Breaking His Teeth Over ‘Trump 2024’ Hat

This is what happens when Trump supporters are labeled “garbage,” “Nazis,” and “Fascists” by Democrat leaders and their media stenographers.

A violent leftist was arrested for beating a Trump supporter at a Bath, New York, grocery store on Friday.

60-year-old Robert Yott was arrested on Friday after he became aggressive and confronted a Trump supporter wearing a ‘Trump 2024’ hat at Tops Friendly Markets.

According to police, Yott repeatedly punched the Trump supporter in the face and broke his teeth.

WETM reported:

A Bath man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a stranger in a grocery store for wearing a Trump hat. Robert Yott, 60, was arrested following an incident at Tops Friendly Markets on West Morris Street in Bath on Nov. 1. According to the Village of Bath Police Department, Yott became aggressive and started a confrontation with a stranger shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday because the stranger was wearing a Trump 2024 hat. Police say Yott punched the victim in the mouth and head multiple times. The victim’s teeth broke, and their mouth became bloody because of the attack, which appeared to be a random act of violence. Yott and the victim had never met before the attack.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton have referred to Trump supporters as “Nazis” and “garbage” over the past week.

Joe Biden said Trump supporters are “garbage” during a campaign Zoom call on Tuesday night as Kamala Harris delivered a speech at the Ellipse in DC.

“Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community… just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage?… The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Biden refers to millions of President Trump's supporters as "garbage." Does Kamala disavow? pic.twitter.com/Zx4g3NOU9L — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Trump supporters are a basket of deplorables and Nazis according to Hillary Clinton.

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton said that everybody who attended Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City last Sunday is a neo-Nazi.

A week later a Trump supporter in New York was severely beaten.