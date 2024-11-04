Kamala Harris Sends Michelle Obama to Pennsylvania to Viciously Attack Trump in Final Sprint to Election Day (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris sent Michelle Obama to Pennsylvania to viciously attack President Trump in the final sprint to Election Day.

Michelle Obama visited a Montgomery County high school to stump for Harris on Sunday.

“Kamala emphatically shows us that she is the one president this country needs right now,” Michelle Obama said to a crowd at Norristown Area High School.

“If this election goes the wrong way, this backward vision of America being spewed by Kamala’s opponent, it will affect all of our lives. No matter how old we are,” she said.

Michelle Obama viciously attacked President Trump during her remarks.

Obama called Trump a “small man” as the crowd cheered.

WATCH:

They're sending Michelle Obama out to viciously attack Trump, hoping he'll respond to her so they can create a new news cycle. It's so obvious. pic.twitter.com/9XU8Oy0cuN — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 3, 2024

And of course, Michelle Obama fanned the flamed and race baited during her remarks on Sunday.

“My mother, who I lost this year, wasn’t welcome in department stores as a young woman, but for eight years she had the best view in America from her room at the White House,” Michelle Obama said.