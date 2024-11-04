Kamala Harris Sends Michelle Obama to Pennsylvania to Viciously Attack Trump in Final Sprint to Election Day (VIDEO)

by
Michelle Obama in Pennsylvania

Kamala Harris sent Michelle Obama to Pennsylvania to viciously attack President Trump in the final sprint to Election Day.

Michelle Obama visited a Montgomery County high school to stump for Harris on Sunday.

“Kamala emphatically shows us that she is the one president this country needs right now,” Michelle Obama said to a crowd at Norristown Area High School.

“If this election goes the wrong way, this backward vision of America being spewed by Kamala’s opponent, it will affect all of our lives. No matter how old we are,” she said.

Michelle Obama viciously attacked President Trump during her remarks.

Obama called Trump a “small man” as the crowd cheered.

WATCH:

And of course, Michelle Obama fanned the flamed and race baited during her remarks on Sunday.

“My mother, who I lost this year, wasn’t welcome in department stores as a young woman, but for eight years she had the best view in America from her room at the White House,” Michelle Obama said.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

