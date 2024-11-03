Kamala Harris to Make Surprise Appearance on SNL in Final Sprint to Election Day… DEVELOPING

Kamala Harris will make a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live this evening with three days to go until Election Day, according to The New York Post.

Harris will appear during the opening act.

Just last month SNL said they banned Trump and Harris cameos because of election laws so what changed?

“You can’t bring the actual people who are running on because of election laws and the equal time provisions,” executive producer Lorne Michaels told The Hollywood Reporter. “You can’t have the main candidates without having all the candidates, and there are lots of minor candidates that are only on the ballot in, like, three states and that becomes really complicated.”

President Trump held 3 rallies in crucial battleground states on Saturday and Kamala Harris is hanging out with out-of-touch Hollywood leftists.

Kamala Harris refused to fly to Texas to sit down with Joe Rogan, but she’s flying to New York to spend time with cosmopolitan elitists.

The New York Post reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris will make a surprise appearance during this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” an insider exclusively told The Post. Harris will appear during the show’s traditional, politics-skewing cold open, the tipster said. “It’s all been hush-hush,” the source told The Post Saturday afternoon during the final weekend before Tuesday’s presidential election, adding that the “Secret Service is here.” Neither representatives for Harris nor “SNL” responded to a request for comment by The Post.

Last month Saturday Night Live roasted Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

SNL’s Kamala Harris Dies Inside After Being Asked Why She’s Losing KAMALA HARRIS: “My campaign has raised a billion dollars.” STEVE HARVEY: “Oh, my lord. How are you not winning by a landslide?” KAMALA HARRIS: “That’s a question I scream into my pillow every morning.” pic.twitter.com/2sFQE8SEwH — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) October 13, 2024

SNL turned on Kamala!

SNL turns on Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/bbBFZEPgae — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 13, 2024

DEVELOPING…