Unburdened by What Has Been… Kamala Harris to Deliver Concession Speech Around 4 PM This Evening

by
AI generated image of a sad Kamala Harris – via Grok

Vice President and selected Democrat nominee for president, Kamala Harris, will reportedly deliver her concession speech Wednesday night at 4 PM Eastern.

Kamala spent the night in Washington DC at Howard University, her alma mater.

The Democrat nominee failed to address her assembled crowd last night who left the planned “victory party” in tears.

She will speak to the nation around 6 PM tonight.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.