Unburdened by What Has Been… Kamala Harris to Deliver Concession Speech Around 4 PM This Evening

Vice President and selected Democrat nominee for president, Kamala Harris, will reportedly deliver her concession speech Wednesday night at 4 PM Eastern.
Kamala spent the night in Washington DC at Howard University, her alma mater.
The Democrat nominee failed to address her assembled crowd last night who left the planned “victory party” in tears.
She will speak to the nation around 6 PM tonight.
