Kamala Harris Caught Red-Handed Running Contradictory Ads to Try and Win Both Jewish and Arab Voters – Pro Israel Ads in Pennsylvania – Pro Gaza Ads in Michigan

by

Kamala Harris got caught running contradictory ads to win over both Jewish and Arab voters.

Arab voters in Dearborn, Michigan are voting for President Trump. Arabs are supporting Trump because they believe he will bring peace to the Middle East.

Muslim protestors have been heckling Kamala Harris at her rallies over the Biden Regime’s support for Israel.

Harris may lose Michigan due to opposition from Muslim voters.

Pennsylvania’s Jewish voters could also decide the crucial battleground state.

Kamala Harris is so desperate to win the Arab and Jewish vote amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza war that she is running contradictory ads.

According to CNN: The Pennsylvania ads highlight Kamala’s ‘support’ for Israel’s “ability to defend itself,” and Michigan ads say “she will not be silent” about Gaza.

“Facebook advertisements aimed at voters in Pennsylvania play a video of her speech at the Democratic National Committee on defending Israel — but sliced together two sections by omitting the part where she talks about the suffering in Gaza,” CNN reported.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.