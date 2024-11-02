Kamala Harris Caught Red-Handed Running Contradictory Ads to Try and Win Both Jewish and Arab Voters – Pro Israel Ads in Pennsylvania – Pro Gaza Ads in Michigan

Kamala Harris got caught running contradictory ads to win over both Jewish and Arab voters.

Arab voters in Dearborn, Michigan are voting for President Trump. Arabs are supporting Trump because they believe he will bring peace to the Middle East.

Dearborn, Michigan residents are rooting for President Trump to Make America Great Again! "It's good to see you, Mr. President. Bring it home Tuesday!" pic.twitter.com/cgOdhlgBNK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 1, 2024

Muslim protestors have been heckling Kamala Harris at her rallies over the Biden Regime’s support for Israel.

Muslim and anti-Israel protesters heckled Kamala Harris at her large rally Detroit, Mich. She snapped at them for chanting over her speech, saying they should stop or Trump will win. pic.twitter.com/mSnY69PJMr — Andy Ngo ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2024

Harris may lose Michigan due to opposition from Muslim voters.

Pennsylvania’s Jewish voters could also decide the crucial battleground state.

Kamala Harris is so desperate to win the Arab and Jewish vote amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza war that she is running contradictory ads.

According to CNN: The Pennsylvania ads highlight Kamala’s ‘support’ for Israel’s “ability to defend itself,” and Michigan ads say “she will not be silent” about Gaza.

“Facebook advertisements aimed at voters in Pennsylvania play a video of her speech at the Democratic National Committee on defending Israel — but sliced together two sections by omitting the part where she talks about the suffering in Gaza,” CNN reported.