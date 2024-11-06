Kamala Campaign Memo: Go Home and Get Some Sleep. We Need to Wait Until 3:00 AM to Determine Who Won

The Kamala campaign told their staffers to go home and get some sleep as President Trump dominates the crucial battleground states.

The media is refusing to call the election for President Trump as the Kamala camp scrambles to find more ballots.

“As polls close across the country, I wanted to give everyone an update on what we’re seeing. As we have known all along, this is a razor thin race. Thanks to this amazing team, we have seen incredible turnout across the Battleground States, and the closeness of the race is exactly what we prepared for,” the memo read.

The Harris camp memo told staffers to expect results in Wisconsin to trickle in between 3 am and 5 am.

HARRIS CAMPAIGN MEMO Get some sleep. We need to wait until 3:00AM to determine who won. Yes. This is real. pic.twitter.com/jRdreMXFzv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2024

All the people at the Howard University Kamala victory party are going home.

I've seen enough. All the people at the Howard University Kamala Victory Party are going home. It's over. Let the meltdowns and flights to Canada commence! pic.twitter.com/4G5jlG9bPs — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 6, 2024

People are leaving the Kamala watch party in DC.