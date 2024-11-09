Kachelman: Now Is Not the Time for Revenge – Now Is the Time for Justified Retribution

The tsunami of the November 5, 2024 national elections brought “joy” and “good vibes” to our nation!

There is hope that our Republic will be brought back from the cusp of its erasure.

There is hope that justice will be meted out, individual rights will be restored, and the injustice that has sought to intimidate and ruin citizens will be challenged and corrected by the very Rule of Law that was suborned.

In the midst of national joy and good vibes, one hears the clamor of the ill-contented Evil. These grumblers do not applaud citizens deciding their nation’s destiny. These think only the “Sanctified State Elite” knows what is best for the individual. These project their evil. Their censorious howls betray their guilt.

I am reminded of our downhome common-sense truth, “bit dog hollers the loudest.” The guilty are always boisterous in their slanderous projections as they feign integrity!

The Truth Exposed

We are being slammed with accusations that all finding “joy” and “good vibes” in President Trump’s landslide victory and unmistakable national mandate are going to seek “revenge” on opponents. And this projected evil is magnified in the bit dogs’ slander by suggesting the perps of the evil oppression are the innocent victims.

Here is the Truth exposing those dedicated to their devilish revenge. The very ones crying out the “unfair” are the very ones calling for merciless revenge on political opponents!

Do you remember BHO, “We’re gonna punish our enemies, and we’re gonna reward our friends who stand with us on issues that are important to us”?

Do you remember Biden SOTU, “Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That’s not me”? Yet his administration is a constant narrative of revenge-seeking to destroy political opponents.

Do you remember AOC promoting the “Enemies List” of Trump sycophants/supporters? She suggestedpeople “archive” the names of Trump supporters so they could be held accountable “for their behavior.” And in an amazing projection of evil upon those she sees as opponents, “Lol at the ‘party of personal responsibility’ being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over [the] last four years,” she added.

Do you remember WaPo’s Jennifer Rubin making a similar suggestionon archiving political opponents.

Do you remember the “Trump Accountability Project” launched by the D’s? Listen to their goal of revenge on political opponents: “But those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration should not profit from their efforts to tear our democracy apart. The world should never forget those who, when faced with a decision, chose to put their money, their time, and their reputations behind separating children from their families, encouraging racism and anti-Semitism, and negligently causing the unnecessary loss of life and economic devastation from our country’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

There is not a singular voice projecting the D’s and RINOS and Deep Staters evil lust for revenge. It is endemic in the entire group. According to this group, anybody questioning the D.C. Elite and their puppet masters should be subjects on an enemies list.

Clarifying The Actions

Three terms apply to a negative conflict resolution. These define a failure resulting in consequent actions. When something is “wrong,” the following are evident. Unfortunately, the terms and actions are confused and all are seen as immoral.

RESENTMENT—an emotion that poisons one’s soul. It produces bitterness, slander, lies, personal attacks justified by imagined actions and even physical brutality. There is no place for this evil emotion.

REVENGE—an action that is prodded by bitter resentment. This is framed by selfish pride and arrogance. This leads one to ignore the Law and “take matters into their own hands.” It seeks a justice that is unjust. One seeking revenge is never satisfied because he will only increase his misery. Proverbs 26:27, “One who digs a pit will fall into it, and one who rolls a stone, it will come back on him.”

RETRIBUTION—an action that is justified and essential for civility. This recognizes that actions are wrong and must be corrected. A failure of evil’s correction encourages greater evil. The guardrails for the corrective retribution in our nation is the Constitutional Rule of Law.

Framing The Appropriate Retribution

Vindictive resentment destroys civility’s compass because it devolves society into anarchy. This is a fact established by a number of sources. Here are three:

The Holy Scriptures establish that evil’s wrong-doing MUST be met with retribution. Two significant texts emphasize this: Ecclesiastes 8:11 “Because the sentence against an evil deed is not executed quickly, therefore the hearts of the sons of mankind among them are fully given to do evil.” And, Isaiah 26:10 “Though the wicked person is shown compassion, he does not learn righteousness; he deals unjustly in the land of uprightness, and does not perceive the majesty of the Lord.”

Civilization has long sought proper retribution. Numerous sociological insights attest to this but consider the ancient Greek goddess Nemesis. She was worshiped as the goddess of retribution. She was known for dishing out punishments to people and mercilessly targeting those who acquired wealth and status at the expense of the poor. As the goddess of retribution, no sinner or criminal was beyond her reach. Nemesis’ actions were believed to maintain balance in the world.

The literary world celebrates retribution. Who cannot but think of Longfellow’s “Retribution.” “Though the mills of God grind slowly, yet they grind exceeding small; though with patience he stands waiting, with exactness grinds he all.”

The Reckoning

There is an inescapable irony in the expressed “revenge” of the Democrat Party and its handlers. They vociferously, loudly, clamor to condemn their political opponents as seeking “revenge.” But they are feeding a vengeance lust within their Party. They call for peace but they are hypocrites. They want to exact revenge and proudly have a list!

There is an inescapable reality that awaits these politicians whose witch hunts have failed. Retribution is approaching. They will NOT escape because, “With exactness grinds he ALL.”

There is an inescapable moment in time when the opportunity to save oneself from the coming retribution will forever pass. Let those who have served the Democrat Party of revenge, recant their identification, renounce their allegiance, and resolve to follow exactly the Constitutional Rule of Law that governs our great nation. The pleas of Germany’s Socialists that they were only “obeying orders” as they faced retribution did not work and it will not work today. Each is accountable for what they did—from the desk workers to the Chiefs!

A Final Plea

Some are saying “compassion” should be shown to those who seek to destroy our nation. Such pleads for a leniency that is evil! Inspiration’s counsel should control retribution to those who violate the Law of society. Such seeks not revenge from a selfish lust but retribution for the criminal action. There is a great difference.

Ecclesiastes 8:11 Because the sentence against an evil deed is not executed quickly , therefore the hearts of the sons of mankind among them are fully given to do evil .

Isaiah 26:10 Though the wicked person is shown compassion , he does not learn righteousness ; he deals unjustly in the land of uprightness, and does not perceive the majesty of the Lord .

America, now IS NOT the time for resentment or revenge. Now IS the time for retribution!

“Let justice roll out like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” (The Bible, Amos 5:24).