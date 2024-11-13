JUST IN: Thune Asked About Recess Appointments and Trump’s Nominees After Winning Secret Ballot to Become GOP Leader (VIDEO)

John Thune

Thune better follow through with his promises to implement Trump’s agenda.

Senator John Thune (R-SD) on Wednesday held a press conference after he won a secret ballot and was elected Senate Majority Leader.

Reporters asked Thune if recess appointments are still on the table.

Senator Thune this week said all options were on the table to get Trump’s nominees in place, including recess appointments.

“You said that recess appointments are on the table. That’s a key demand from President-elect Donald Trump. Will you move forward on that?” a reporter asked Thune.

“Well, what we are going to do is make sure that we are going to process his nominees in a way that gets them into those positions so we can implement his agenda. How that happens remains to be seen. Obviously, we will look at and explore all options to make sure they get moved quickly,” Thune said.

A reporter asked Thune if he has any doubts on Trump’s nominees.

Thune vowed to ram through Trump’s appointments.

Later Wednesday afternoon, Thune said he spoke to President Trump on the phone.

“Just got off the phone with President Donald Trump. Senate Republicans are excited and ready to get to work implementing President Trump’s agenda on behalf of the American people,” Thune said.

