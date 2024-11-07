BREAKING: Susie Wiles to Serve as President Trump’s White House Chief of Staff – First Female CoS in US History

President Trump named Susie Wiles as his Chief of Staff.

Susie Wiles serves as Trump’s 2024 campaign manager.

She will be the first woman to serve as a White House Chief of Staff.

The hiring is also historic: Susie Wiles will be the first ever female White House chief of staff. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 7, 2024

“Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” Trump said in a statement. “Susie is tough, smart, innovative and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”

Full quote from President-elect Trump: pic.twitter.com/1WGQ2ZwZwG — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 7, 2024

JD Vance said, “Susie was a huge asset to President Trump on the campaign and will be a huge asset in the White House.”

This is great news. Susie was a huge asset to President Trump on the campaign and will be a huge asset in the White House. She’s also just a really good person. Onward! pic.twitter.com/Yj1aLYK4So — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 7, 2024

This is a breaking story…please check back for updates.