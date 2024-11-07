BREAKING: Susie Wiles to Serve as President Trump’s White House Chief of Staff – First Female CoS in US History

by
Susie Wiles: screen image

President Trump named Susie Wiles as his Chief of Staff.

Susie Wiles serves as Trump’s 2024 campaign manager.

She will be the first woman to serve as a White House Chief of Staff.

“Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” Trump said in a statement. “Susie is tough, smart, innovative and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”

JD Vance said, “Susie was a huge asset to President Trump on the campaign and will be a huge asset in the White House.”

This is a breaking story…please check back for updates.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.