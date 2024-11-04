JUST IN: Missouri Secretary of State and Attorney General File Lawsuit to Block Biden-Harris DOJ From Sending Unvetted Goons to Polling Stations at 11th Hour

Missouri’s Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Biden-Harris DOJ to block them from sending unvetted goons to polling stations at the 11th hour.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland tried to send unvetted people to Missouri’s polling locations again.

“Not on my watch,” AG Bailey said on Monday.

“For the second election cycle in a row, the Department of Justice, at the 11th hour, has announced an intent to displace state election authorities. Absent exceedingly clear federal authority, the States “keep for themselves … the power to regulate elections.”” Ashcroft and Bailey wrote in the complaint reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

“I filed suit against the Biden-Harris DOJ for sending unauthorized poll monitors to Missouri polling locations,” Bailey said. “The law is clear that Kamala Harris can’t just send unvetted individuals into our polling places.”

“It’s illegal and undermines trust in our elections,” he said.

Secretary Ashcroft put the Biden-Harris DOJ on notice.

“No one is above the law,” Ashcroft said. “The law clearly and specifically limits who may be in polling places and this action by the DOJ is not allowed. Once again the federal government is attempting to illegally interfere in Missouri’s elections.”

