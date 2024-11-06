The Joy Is Gone – Democrats Launch Blame Game After Shocking Loss: “Tim Walz Was a Bad Choice – Focus on Fascism Was Not Working”

The joy is gone. Democrats woke up to the horror of another Donald Trump administration.

What went wrong? Who is to blame?

It did not take Democrats long to point fingers at the white man behind their loss: Tim Walz.

FOX reporter Jacqui Heinrich spoke with Harris-Walz surrogate Lindi Li following Kamala’s defeat. Li, who is a member of the DNC Finance Committee shared her diagnosis – It was the weird running mate, Tim Walz.

Via Jacqui Heinrich on X:

– Tim Walz was a bad choice of running mate, Shapiro would have carried the blue wall states.

Li: “People are wondering tonight what would have happened had Shapiro been on the ticket. And not only in terms of Pennsylvania. He’s a famously a moderate. So that would have signaled to the American people that she is not the San Francisco liberal that Trump said she was, but she went with someone actually to her left Minnesota….In the eyes of the American people, Walz was the governor who oversaw the protests,” – Harris’ positions were not clearly staked out:

Li: “She knows was a mistake was to say on The View that she couldn’t think of a single thing that she would do differently from the Biden administration. That was opener for her to show Americans that she’s going to get tough on the border, that she’s going to take drastic measures to bring down inflation. That was her chance. And she knew that she maybe should have were two things differently when in the next 40 minutes, she said I would appoint a Republican to the cabinet. So she walked that back a little bit.” – The focus on fascism was not working:

Li: “Future Forward, they were right.”

Yeah, calling your opponents “garbage” and “racists” is not a very hopeful message.

