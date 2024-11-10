SHOCK VIDEO: Joe Biden Spins Around in a State of Confusion Then Loses Battle with Sand at His Delaware Beach House

Joe Biden lost his battle with the sand as he took a stroll on the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware with Dr. Jill on Sunday.

Biden headed back to Delaware for the weekend for another vacation.

He has now spent 560 days — 40.3% of his presidency — on vacation.

Biden is back in Delaware for another vacation at his beach house. He has now spent 560 days — 40.3% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/qQAK1jEfWs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2024

Joe Biden struggled during a beach stroll ahead of his 82nd birthday.

In a shocking video posted to X, Joe Biden is seen spinning around in a state of confusion before losing his battle with the sand.

Reporters gasped as Biden flailed.

“He’s playing! He’s playing!” one reporter said after Biden caught himself.

“He’s trying too hard,” another reporter said.

“Mr. President! What are you going to say to Trump on Wednesday?” a reporter shouted.

Nurse Jill did not step in to help Biden as he struggled to make it through the sand.

Bidens on Rehoboth Beach Delaware …. pic.twitter.com/QFA1dYaUur — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) November 10, 2024

