YIKES! Biden Sabotages Kamala Harris AGAIN After “Garbage” Comment with Bizarre Statement About Smacking MAGA Republicans in the Ass (VIDEO)

by
Joe Biden in Pennsylvania

Joe Biden on Saturday campaigned for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Scranton, Pennsylvania at a Carpenters Local Union 445 event.

He is actively sabotaging Kamala Harris.

After calling millions of Trump supporters “garbage” earlier this week, Biden made a bizarre statement about wanting to smack MAGA Republicans in the ass.

“These are the kinds of guys you like to SMACK in the ass,” Biden said as he clenched his teeth.

WATCH:

Kamala’s campaign took a huge hit earlier this week after Joe Biden called Trump supporters “garbage.”

Joe Biden said Trump supporters are “garbage” during a campaign Zoom call on Tuesday night as Kamala Harris delivered a speech at the Ellipse in DC.

The Democrat-media complex went crazy after a comedian made a joke about Puerto Rico being a floating pile of garbage.

Biden lost it on Tuesday night and called all Trump supporters garbage.

“Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community… just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage?… The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

