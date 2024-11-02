YIKES! Biden Sabotages Kamala Harris AGAIN After “Garbage” Comment with Bizarre Statement About Smacking MAGA Republicans in the Ass (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Saturday campaigned for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Scranton, Pennsylvania at a Carpenters Local Union 445 event.

He is actively sabotaging Kamala Harris.

After calling millions of Trump supporters “garbage” earlier this week, Biden made a bizarre statement about wanting to smack MAGA Republicans in the ass.

“These are the kinds of guys you like to SMACK in the ass,” Biden said as he clenched his teeth.

Joe Biden on Trump-supporting Republicans: “These are the kinds of guys you like to smack in the ass.” This guy is supposedly running the most powerful nation on Earth… pic.twitter.com/g1iY193x6l — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 2, 2024

Kamala’s campaign took a huge hit earlier this week after Joe Biden called Trump supporters “garbage.”

Joe Biden said Trump supporters are “garbage” during a campaign Zoom call on Tuesday night as Kamala Harris delivered a speech at the Ellipse in DC.

The Democrat-media complex went crazy after a comedian made a joke about Puerto Rico being a floating pile of garbage.

Biden lost it on Tuesday night and called all Trump supporters garbage.

“Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community… just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage?… The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said.

