James Carville Slams Elitist Liberals for Democrat 2024 Election Lost: ‘Get Your Asses Out of Washington’ (VIDEO)

Longtime Democrat strategist and former Bill Clinton staffer James Carville recently ripped his own party for the loss they suffered in the 2024 election.

In a bizarre twist of fate, Carville offered some common sense commentary here.

He suggested that the liberal elitists in the Democrat party skewed their view of the country and made them out of touch.

Mediaite has details:

Democratic strategist James Carville unleashed on Democrats after Vice President Kamala Harris’s election defeat to President-elect Donald Trump and slammed Washington-based Democrats for what he claimed was a misguided embrace of identity politics… He said: “What you’ve done ain’t worth a shit. Get your head around that. And all of the Washington-based Democrats farting around, going to wine and cheese parties, and talking about how misogynistic the race is—get your ass out of Washington, and go work on a 2026 campaign and do penance to make up for your goddamn arrogance and stupidity.” He continued: “We’re going to say we told you so. We told you this identity shit was disaster. We told you to get out in front of public safety issues. You didn’t.” Summing up his frustration with the party’s recent direction, Carville called the Democrats’ embrace of “Defund the Police” and similar ideas part of a “stupid God damn identitarian mission.” “The entire era of Jackassery,” he declared.

Watch the video below:

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville describes Democratic operatives and leadership as arrogant: “We told you this identity shit was a disaster. We told you to get out in front on public safety, and you didn’t. We told you to have an open process, and you didn’t…” pic.twitter.com/QdAXAk7nyV — Shermichael Singleton (@MrShermichael) November 12, 2024

Carville may look like a lizard person, but he knows a thing or two about winning elections. He is right about this. Democrats are out of touch with average Americans.