From Jail House to the Texas House: Texas Salon Owner Shelley Luther, Who Was Jailed During COVID, Wins Texas State House Seat from Dallas

Texas salon owner who was ordered to jail for opening her business during the COVID pandemic wins a seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

Texas salon owner Shelley Luther broke the state quarantine in April 2020 to save her business and feed her children.

Shelley was later served a citation from the city of Dallas the following morning for breaking state stay-at-home policies.

At a rally that day SHE RIPPED IT UP during her speech!

Shelley Luther wanted to save her business and the Texas economy. She told the crowd at the rally, “We have a right to run a business and feed our children.”
A large crowd gathered to support her.

Shelley Luther ripped up a citation from the City of Dallas after she opened her salon during COVID.

“You’re our Rosa Parks,” a woman yelled from the crowd as Shelley Luther took the stage.

A week later Shelley Luther was sentenced to 7 days in jail and a $7,000 fine by another radical Obama judge.
Shelley refused to apologize to the liberal judge for opening her business.

The local authorities punished Shelley for wanting to save her business.
Shelley was ordered to jail for her defiance.

Days later Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced changes to his stay-at-home orders to prevent more mothers from being jailed for opening their businesses in order to feed their children.

Governor Abbott blocked Texans from being jailed for wanting to save their businesses and feed their children.
This was a good move.

On Tuesday Shelley Luther won a seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

FOX 4 News reported:

Congratulations Shelley!

Jim Hoft
