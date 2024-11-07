From Jail House to the Texas House: Texas Salon Owner Shelley Luther, Who Was Jailed During COVID, Wins Texas State House Seat from Dallas

Texas salon owner Shelley Luther broke the state quarantine in April 2020 to save her business and feed her children.

Shelley was later served a citation from the city of Dallas the following morning for breaking state stay-at-home policies.

At a rally that day SHE RIPPED IT UP during her speech!

Shelley Luther wanted to save her business and the Texas economy. She told the crowd at the rally, “We have a right to run a business and feed our children.”

A large crowd gathered to support her.

“You’re our Rosa Parks,” a woman yelled from the crowd as Shelley Luther took the stage.

“You’re our Rosa Parks,” yelled a woman in the crowd as Shelley Luther takes the stage. She’s the Dallas salon owner who opened her business Friday despite Dallas County shelter in place orders. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/ZNmSujjpyf — Eric Alvarez (@EricAlvarezTV) April 25, 2020

A week later Shelley Luther was sentenced to 7 days in jail and a $7,000 fine by another radical Obama judge.

Shelley refused to apologize to the liberal judge for opening her business.

The local authorities punished Shelley for wanting to save her business.

Shelley was ordered to jail for her defiance.

Days later Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced changes to his stay-at-home orders to prevent more mothers from being jailed for opening their businesses in order to feed their children.

Governor Abbott blocked Texans from being jailed for wanting to save their businesses and feed their children.

This was a good move.

Throwing Texans in jail whose biz's shut down through no fault of their own is wrong. I am eliminating jail for violating an order, retroactive to April 2, superseding local orders. Criminals shouldn’t be released to prevent COVID-19 just to put business owners in their place. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 7, 2020

On Tuesday Shelley Luther won a seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

Congratulations Shelley!