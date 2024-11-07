IT BEGINS: Anti-Trump Protests Break Out Nationwide as Distraught Leftists Lash Out at Landslide Victory

Less than 24 hours after his incredible political comeback, protests against Donald Trump have broken out across the country.

Despite Trump and the Republican Party winning the election in an indisputable landslide, many Democrats and leftists are finding themselves unable to accept the results.

Demonstrations have consequently broken out in cities across the country, but most notably in Chicago, where thousands appeared outside Trump Tower to express their disgust.

Students also gathered at New York University, many of whom appeared to focus on the issue of Israel and Palestine.

A small mob also gathered in Philadelphia, reflecting Kamala Harris’s declining levels of support in what is traditionally a deep blue city.

Outside America, a pathetic gathering appeared to take place in the British city of York, where a few hard-left activists tried to make clear that he is not welcome.

Some also protested outside the U.S. Embassy in London, although their screams will inevitably fall on deaf ears.

While such demonstrations are small in size, they are an indication of what is to come. Most Democrats are currently still in denial or grieving; they will inevitably regroup to try and burn America to the ground, as they did during the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020.

Trump, meanwhile, has a mandate to stop them.

