IT BEGINS: Anti-Trump Protests Break Out Nationwide as Distraught Leftists Lash Out at Landslide Victory

Less than 24 hours after his incredible political comeback, protests against Donald Trump have broken out across the country.

Despite Trump and the Republican Party winning the election in an indisputable landslide, many Democrats and leftists are finding themselves unable to accept the results.

Demonstrations have consequently broken out in cities across the country, but most notably in Chicago, where thousands appeared outside Trump Tower to express their disgust.

#BREAKING: Massive Anti-Trump Protest is underway and have gathered in Chicago after Hours after President Elect Donald Trump’s victory #Chicago | #Illinois⁰⁰Currently Massive anti-Trump protesters, along with pro-Palestine activists and other demonstrators, have gathered… pic.twitter.com/wZ8xE04XxB — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 7, 2024

A protest is happening now and growing larger as we speak outside of Trump tower marching down blocking all major intersections pic.twitter.com/H2r6NPvmrz — that coder girl of the us (@That_coder_girl) November 7, 2024

Huge mob of protesters outside Trump tower in Chicago. They should be happy that prices will be going down soon, wages will be going up, and our border will be secure. Why aren’t they?pic.twitter.com/1tfkfmpjK9 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) November 7, 2024

Students also gathered at New York University, many of whom appeared to focus on the issue of Israel and Palestine.

HAPPENING NOW — NYU students have gathered near Cadman Plaza Park in New York to protest President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, chanting slogans like “NYU, your hands are red, over a hundred thousand dead!” and “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go.” Although the crowd is… https://t.co/GsFUQPqWhh pic.twitter.com/EjUtGRx8C5 — News is Dead (@newsisdead) November 7, 2024

A small mob also gathered in Philadelphia, reflecting Kamala Harris’s declining levels of support in what is traditionally a deep blue city.

BREAKING: Philadelphia is currently organizing an anti-Trump protest after President Elect Trump won the election last now. Chicago is also currently protesting pic.twitter.com/VQWHVMw6ZU — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) November 7, 2024

Outside America, a pathetic gathering appeared to take place in the British city of York, where a few hard-left activists tried to make clear that he is not welcome.

A protest of the Hard Left in York.

“Donald Trumps not welcome here!”

Er, yeah, not sure he’s in a hurry to get to Betty’s Tea Room lads, pipe the F down. pic.twitter.com/5ONZuCzjSi — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) November 6, 2024

Some also protested outside the U.S. Embassy in London, although their screams will inevitably fall on deaf ears.

Group of liberal women stage a protest against Trump outside the U.S. Embassy in London, UK. “We’re here to say no to Trump. We’re here to say no to his racism, to his bigotry, to his homophobia, his transphobia his attacks on migrants.” pic.twitter.com/E6bjtnpaHX — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 6, 2024

While such demonstrations are small in size, they are an indication of what is to come. Most Democrats are currently still in denial or grieving; they will inevitably regroup to try and burn America to the ground, as they did during the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020.

Trump, meanwhile, has a mandate to stop them.