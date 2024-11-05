Iraqi Priest Prays for Trump’s Victory: Calls on God to Send a Strong Leader to Protect Persecuted Christians and Bring Peace to the Middle East

In a heartfelt prayer on the eve of the U.S. presidential election, an Iraqi priest publicly appealed for divine intervention, asking the Lord to bring a strong leader to the United States—one who would protect persecuted Christians across the globe, particularly in the Middle East.

The priest, whose community has faced severe hardship, believes that Donald Trump embodies this hope for strong leadership.

“This day, November fourth, the eve of the U.S. presidential elections, I pray to the Lord for peace in the world, especially in the Middle East, where many countries are suffering from war and violence. “I pray to the Lord to send us leaders who can guide the world—especially here in the Middle East and in places where Christians are persecuted—toward peace. We pray for you, Mr. Trump, asking the Lord to make you President of the U.S., for the good not only of the U.S. but of the world. May God bless you and bless the U.S.”

WATCH:

This is a beautiful video! On the eve of the US Elections, a priest in #Iraq prays to the Lord to send us not only a strong leader for the U.S. but one to help persecuted Christians! @realDonaldTrump @JDVance @AlinaHabba @TuckerCarlson @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/WbyMFniCnf — Iraqi Christian Foundation (@iraqschristians) November 4, 2024

His words reflect the deep gratitude many Iraqi Christians feel toward Trump, who, unlike the Biden administration, recognized the struggles of Iraq’s Christian communities and took concrete actions to support them.

Fr. Benedict Kiely, writing for European Conservative, explained how, under the Trump administration, Iraq’s Christians received life-changing support in rebuilding communities devastated by ISIS.

He recalls a Mosul priest, whose church was transformed into a torture center by ISIS, fervently praying for Trump’s victory as he saw in him a leader who truly understood their plight.

Now, according to Fr. Kiely, the support for Iraq’s Christian population has dwindled, even as the Christian population in Nineveh faces new threats. Shia militias, backed by Iran, have gained control in Christian areas, casting a long shadow over local governance and stoking fears of further religious persecution.

The European Conservative reported: