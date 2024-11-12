Introducing RINO WATCH — Launched Ahead of Senate Majority Leader Vote! Now You Can Track the RINOs Who Vote Against Trump Agenda — WE’RE WATCHING and WE WILL VOTE THEM OUT

Introducing RINO Watch.

On Wednesday, Senate Republicans will vote for a new Majority Leader after Trump-hater and war-pig Mitch McConnell finally stepped down from leadership.

Senate Republicans will vote behind closed doors, in a secret ballot, to choose their next leader.

The choice is between two Trump-hating, MAGA-hating RINOs who want war and business as usual and businessman and Florida Senator Rick Scott.

John Thune spread lies about January 6th. John Cornyn compared January 6 to 9-11.

Elon Musk, Robert Kennedy, Jr., and MAGA Nation are calling on Republican Senators to vote for Senator Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader.

Rick Scott is the logical choice to lead the Senate Republicans. He just blew out his Democrat opponent in Florida by 12+ points.

But the Senate Republicans have a long history of sh*tting on their voters.

President Trump just won a mandate to govern in 2025. Trump won 312 electoral votes, Trump won the popular vote, Trump took the Senate, Trump regained control of the House, and the American people overwhelmingly chose the Trump MAGA agenda.

Will the Republican Senators?

We are watching!

PLEASE CHECK OUT RINO WATCH FOR UPDATES!

We will be tracking the results.  Your secret vote behind closed doors will be revealed!

And we will NOT FORGET!

America is in crisis. We are watching.

