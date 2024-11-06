U.S. Military to Conduct “Test Launch” of Hypersonic Nuclear Missile Hours After the Polls Close

The United States military will launch a hypersonic nuclear missile tonight.

The Daily Mail reported this afternoon that an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will take off between 11:01 pm and 5:01 am Pacific Time from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The outlet reveals that the missile will travel roughly 4,200 miles from the base to Kwajalein Atoll, a small island in the North Pacific. This will take about 22 minutes.

The weapon is quite potent and can reach speeds over 15,000 miles per hour. With such speeds, it can nail any target in the world within 30 minutes.

According to U.S officials, the purpose of the test is to demonstrate the “readiness of nuclear US forces” and provide “confidence in the nation’s nuclear deterrence” as signs of another World War grow.

U.S. officials also claim that the test launch is routine and was supposedly scheduled years in advance. However, some interesting “coincidences” besides Election Day could call this into question.

The Mail notes that the upcoming launch of the ICBM comes just a few days after North Korea said they would ally with Russia and deploy forces to Ukraine. These North Korean troops have reportedly started attacking Ukrainian forces.

News of this missile launch also comes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned in an interview that the United States and Russia are very close to engaging in “direct military conflict.” He blamed Joe Biden for the potentially hazardous situation.

“Under the current president (Joe Biden), who has taken the downward spiral of Russophobia in the US to its logical conclusion, our countries are on the brink of direct military conflict,” Lavrov told the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet Daily.

Lavrov also stated the election outcome between Kamala Harris and President Trump would make “little difference” to Russia, citing the Trump’s strong stance against Russian aggression when he was in office.

Here’s another intriguing fact: China and Russia, America’s two most prominent adversaries, sit roughly the same distance from California. The Mail notes Moscow is about 5,900 miles from California, while Beijing is 6,000 miles.

A joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen supported by Space Force Guardians launched a test using another unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on June 4 from the same location.