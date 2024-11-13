Illinois Politician Exposed By Grassroots for Administering a Facebook Page Targeting Conservative Businesses

As we enter the dawn of a new political era it’s important to highlight the radicalism of the left. There’s no hyperbole in acknowledging the parallels to Communist regimes of the 20th century.

From Stalin’s ‘Great Purge’ to Mao’s ‘Lists for Counterrevolutionaries,’ millions of people would end up slaughtered for the crime of wrong-think. Subsequently, Americans should pay attention when local politicians make lists of their political enemies.

An Alderwoman in Geneva, Illinois, was found to have been an administrator for an activist group targeting conservative businesses. Unsurprisingly, the alderwoman is also a government employee.

Shannon Adcock of Awake Illinois highlights the details in an X post. The title of the Google doc doesn’t hide the ball, ‘Fox Valley and West Suburban Businesses with Terrible Politics.’

Martha Paschke-Geneva Alderwoman for 4th ward & Dir. of Innovation & Strategy at City of Aurora-admins the Facebook Fox Valley group that is actively discouraging patronage to the very businesses in her City. Guess her innovative strategy is focused on cancel culture. Weird. https://t.co/pRn26J7mgz pic.twitter.com/ktTSzwkNCl — Awake Illinois (@Awake_IL) November 11, 2024

Illinois Republicans will likely remain silent on the matter. Despite the five points gained by Donald Trump in 2024, Republicans in Illinois suffered crushing losses down the ballot.

Democrats won 14 of the 17 Congressional Districts. In the State legislature, the Democrats maintained over 50% representation in both the Senate and House.

These are dire numbers for the Illinois GOP establishment, which is bleeding support by the hour.

In October, TheGateway Pundit reported on a grassroots event held by Terry Newsome of Behind Enemy Lines podcast and DuPage Freedom Federation, a non-profit civic group.

The podcast recorded the event where the Illinois Republican National Committeeman, Dean White, was quoted as saying, “We have no money…” and “the big donors look at us (sic) they don’t want to uh… bet on us because we can’t get along, we don’t know how to win.” Dean’s observation was reflected at the ballot box on November 5th.

With blue state governors like J.B. Pritzker already challenging a future Trump administration, activists are emboldened. The mainstream media, the D.C. establishment, and the Democrat party refuse to take accountability for the crushing election loss.

Ignoring the widespread rebuke of the woke culture, unchecked immigration, and a dismal economy, the left has doubled down. It is the people that disagree with them that are the problem.

With no Republican party in Illinois to speak of, the grassroots media movement has led the fight against leftism. Next News Network, with over 2 million subscribers on YouTube, also exposed the communist-style list on X. Next News details the different businesses that the list targets, including Big Hearts of Fox Valley. This non-profit works to deliver coats and Christmas gifts to underprivileged kids. Off with their heads!

1/30 BREAKING: The radical left is at it again, this time in Fox Valley, IL. A group of cancel-culture elitists, led by politicians, is targeting conservative businesses to crush freedom and silence dissent. This is a WAR for our values. Patriots, SHARE THIS THREAD! pic.twitter.com/COg7i93N1f — Next News Network (@NextNewsNetwork) November 11, 2024

The descriptions on the list read like those of Cat Lady Yelp reviews. It’s reminiscent of the recent meltdown videos of leftists on social media decrying the MAGA win on November 5th. Some examples are as follows:

“Trump Signs”

“MAGA-esque social media posts, thin blue-line, pro-gun”

“MAGA adjacent candidate signs in 2023 municipal”

“anti-mask, anti-Pritzker, owner went on conservative radio/press”

To dare to be a conservative in Illinois and do business is not acceptable. It’s not enough to boycott the open conservatives and Trump supporters. The left would have the MAGA adjacent businesses purged as well. Yet again, it’s the grassroots media coverage that is making waves exposing communist style tactics and turning the tables on the leftists. Lara Logan recently re-posted Terry Newsome’s coverage of the story on X. With media icons such as Lara Logan supporting the grassroots, a shift in momentum is rattling the Illinois GOP establishment who refuse to fight back.

Time for these tactics to end. https://t.co/NeFUaAOu56 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) November 12, 2024

The lesson of the Communist regimes was that the people who went along to get along were some of the first groups victimized. The dangers of the left are apparent to most of the country. This was reflected on November 5th. The danger to themselves is something the grassroots is succeeding in exposing.