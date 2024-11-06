“I Will Not Let You Down” – VIDEO: President Donald Trump Delivers Victory Speech Following His Historic Election Win

President Donald J. Trump delivered his second victory speech early Wednesday morning after his race was called in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump took the stage following the news that Trump took Pennsylvania, Alaska, and Wisconsin to put him over 270 electoral votes.

President Trump leads in Michigan, Arizona and Nevada states that are still counting.

According to State Senator Wendy Rogers, Maricopa County officials decided to quit counting ballots at 9 PM on Tuesday night. No reason was given.

The state will continue counting sometime tomorrow.

President Donald Trump, took the stage at 2:30 AM with his beautiful family, campaign staff, and friends.