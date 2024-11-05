“I Feel Very Confident of Victory”: Trump Casts Vote in Florida with Melania Trump and Declares Optimism on Election Day

Former President Donald Trump cast his vote on Election Day in Palm Beach, accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump, as he expressed strong confidence in the outcome of the election.

With his signature “Make America Great Again” red hat and an open collar, Trump’s trademark optimism was evident as he addressed reporters just outside the polling station.

“I ran a great campaign. I think it was maybe the best of the three. We did great in the first one. We did much better in the second one. But something happened and this was the best. I would say this was the best campaign we ran,” Trump shared with the media.

“They’ll be at the convention center at Mar a Lago. We have a lot of people,” when asked if there’s an election night watch party.

“I’ve just been very honored to find out that the lines are long, and the conservative lines, the Republican lines are very long. We got back pretty late last night, and it was an honor. It was a great honor. We had four incredible rallies and left Michigan late at night. Many of you are with us, and I hear we’re doing very well. I hear we’re doing very well,” Trump said.

“I feel very confident. You know we went in with a very big lead today and it looks like uh Republicans have shown up in force. So we’ll see how it turns out but it seems that they have really shown up,” Trump added.

Although, Trump criticized mail-in voting and expressed concern about the time it would take to certify the results in certain states.

WATCH: