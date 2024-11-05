HUGE WIN! Biden-Harris DOJ BLOCKED From Entering Texas Polling Stations Hours After AG Ken Paxton Sues Department

Another huge win!

At the 11th hour the Biden-Harris DOJ announced it would send federal goons to “monitor” 8 Texas counties as they count ballots.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton immediately sued and requested a restraining order. The DOJ backed off on Tuesday.

“Texans run Texas elections, and we will not be bullied by the Department of Justice,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The DOJ knows it has no authority to monitor Texas elections and backed down when Texas stood up for the rule of law. No federal agent will be permitted to interfere with Texas’s free and fair elections,” Ken Paxton said on Tuesday.

“The U.S. Department of Justice agreed last night not to enter Texas polling and central count locations or otherwise interfere with the administration of Texas elections just hours after Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the DOJ over its announcement that it would send federal agents to “monitor” Texas elections.” – Ken Paxton’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The DOJ “monitors” will remain outside of the polling stations.

“Following Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit and request for a temporary restraining order, DOJ reversed course and agreed to abide by Texas election law. Per the agreement, all DOJ “monitors” will remain outside of polling and central count locations, abide by Texas laws governing conduct within 100 feet of those locations, and refrain from interfering with any voters attempting to cast ballots,” Ken Paxton said.

The federal judge banned the Biden-Harris federal election ‘monitors’ from entering any polling locations or tabulation centers.

“Further, a federal judge ordered the Biden-Harris Administration to confirm that no “monitors” will be present at Texas polling locations or enter tabulation centers in violation of Texas law. Election administrators and members of the public should immediately report any violations of this agreement to appropriate local election officials and to the Office of the Attorney General at [email protected]. Texas’s lawsuit against the DOJ will remain pending until the conclusion of the election to ensure DOJ’s compliance.,” Paxton’s office said.

In 2020, Ken Paxton defended 12 lawsuits related to election laws. Democrats hate him for this. They want to flip Texas with their proven methods used in other swing states – mail-in voting, no ID check, no signature check, bloated voter rolls.

Paxton on Monday announced he has deployed an Election Day Rapid Response Legal Team in major counties throughout the state to monitor the voting process.