HUGE WIN! Appeals Court Rejects Arizona Democrat Secretary of State’s Request to Withhold List of 218,000 Registered Voters Who Did Not Provide Proof of Citizenship – He Must Produce List Today!

Last week America First Legal won big in a lawsuit against Arizona’s Democrat Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

The Superior Court of Arizona last week ordered Secretary Fontes to release the list of up to 218,000 registered voters who did not provide proof of citizenship as required by law.

Secretary Fontes was ordered to release the list by Monday, but he appealed the judge’s ruling to the appeals court.

On Monday, the appeals court rejected Secretary Fontes’s emergency motion for a stay and ordered him to release the list immediately.

NEW–Secretary Fontes didn't want to produce the list of 218,000 and appealed to the Court of Appeals. His appeal was just REJECTED. He must produce the list TODAY! https://t.co/S9e3Zsl7Do pic.twitter.com/FYfMhy2Td6 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) November 4, 2024

Fontes previously claimed a computer glitch allowed more than 200,000 people in Arizona to register without proof of citizenship so America First Legal sued him on behalf of Strong Communities Foundation of Arizona, known as “EZAZ.org.”

“At trial, Secretary Fontes testified that his office only possesses a partial list of 98,000 of the 218,000 affected individuals because the Arizona Motor Vehicles Division has not yet provided him with a complete list. However, the court found that Secretary Fontes “provided inconsistent testimony on this point” and that “[h]is testimony suggested that he lacked detailed familiarity with the AZSOS’s efforts with regard to the issue and with regard to the records in the possession of the AZSOS related to the 218,000 individuals.” The court’s order requires Secretary Fontes to produce the list of 98,000 individuals that he has along with any other personally identifying information that he has about the 218,000 individuals,” America First Legal reported.

“Secretary Fontes announced in September that a longtime computer glitch had allowed 218,000 individuals to register to vote without providing proof of citizenship, even though Arizona law requires such proof. Earlier this month, AFL sued to obtain this list on behalf of the Strong Communities Foundation of Arizona, known as “EZAZ.org.” Arizona’s Public Records Law requires Secretary Fontes to produce this type of voter information for members of the public who request it, and Secretary Fontes’s Office regularly produces voter lists in response to such requests. After Secretary Fontes violated the law and refused to hand over these records, AFL swiftly sued to demand accountability,” AFL reported.