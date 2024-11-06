In HUGE F-You to Kamala Harris, Jill Biden Wears MAGA Red on Election Day!

Dr. Jill trolled Kamala Harris on Election Day by donning a MAGA red pantsuit.

She knows what she’s doing.

Jill Biden was all smiles after she voted in Delaware on Tuesday.

Whoa. @FLOTUS just voted in Delaware. Is her outfit a sign? Feel like it’s a sign. Nice suit, btw! pic.twitter.com/31aiZ52OsL — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) November 5, 2024

The Bidens are also snubbing Kamala Harris and will watch the election results from the White House.

“The president and first lady Jill Biden will spend election night watching the election results in the White House residence with “long time aides and senior White House staff,” according to a White House official.” – ABC News reported.

They are not going to Kamala Harris’s election night party.

It is no secret that Jill Biden and Kamala Harris hate each other.

Their feud goes way back before Kamala Harris stole Joe Biden’s delegates and pushed him off the 2024 ballot in a coup over the summer.

Jill Biden had some strong words for Kamala Harris after she questioned her husband’s record on race and segregation during the June 2019 presidential debate.

Jill Biden told Kamala Harris to “go f*ck” herself after Harris famously looked at Joe Biden and said, “That little girl was me!” as she slammed his record on opposing interracial busing to desegregate schools.

According to Politico, Jill Biden blasted Kamala Harris in a group call a week after the debate.

“With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f–k yourself,” Jill Biden said.

Politico also reported that Joe Biden turned to Pete Buttigieg after Kamala ripped into him and said, “That was some f*cking bullshit.”