“Holy Smokes! Literally Nothing?!” – Jake Tapper Shocked by Map That Shows Kamala Harris Didn’t Outperform Biden in a Single County (VIDEO)

by
CNN’s Jake Tapper and John King

CNN’s Jake Tapper was shocked as his colleague John King showed him a map of Kamala Harris’s 2024 performance compared to Joe Biden’s so-called 2020 ‘victory.’

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election in a landslide and is projected to win at least 312 electoral votes.

Kamala Harris also lost the popular vote.

More than 15 million of Joe Biden’s 2020 ‘votes’ mysteriously disappeared.

John King unveiled a map showing Kamala Harris did not outperform Joe Biden in a single county by three percent or more.

Not one.

“So you asked are there any places that the vice president is overperforming Joe Biden in 2020…so we can show you that as well. Harris overperforming 2020,” John King said as pulled up a map to show Jake Tapper.

CNN zoomed in on the map and it is totally blank.

Kamala Harris failed to outperform Joe Biden in every single county.

“Holy smokes! Literally nothing?” Tapper said.

“Literally nothing,” John King said.

“Literally not one county?” Tapper said again.

“By three percent or more,” John King clarified.

WATCH:

Thanks for sharing!
