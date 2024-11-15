Hollywood’s 98-Year-Old Dick Van Dyke Suggests He Would Rather Die Than Endure Another Four Years of Trump in the White House

Hollywood’s aging actor Dick Van Dyke has taken his Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) to new heights.
The actor contradicted his earlier sentiments when he recently expressed hopes of reaching his 99th birthday next month.
Seen with his wife, Arlene Silver, 52, Van Dyke now claims he wouldn’t want to live through another Trump term, according to The Daily Mail.
When a reporter asked if he believed Trump could make America great again, Van Dyke now suggested that he hoped he wouldn’t live to see it.
“Fortunately I won’t be around to experience the four years,” he said.
That’s right—while celebrities typically threaten to leave the country in protest, Van Dyke implied that he’d rather leave the planet than endure another round of Trump in the White House.
WATCH:
Breitbart reported:
After being asked, “Does the future look bright for America?” Van Dyke replied, “I hope you’re right,” while his wife reacted by saying, “Oh man.”
Notably, the actor endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in an Election Eve Instagram post in which he bizarrely likened the 2024 election and today’s political climate to the U.S. Civil Rights Movement by reading a speech he had originally delivered at an event with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on May 31, 1964.
After concluding the reiteration of his 1964 speech, Van Dyke said, “A lot has happened” since 1964, before claiming it is “not so much as Martin Luther dreamed of, but it’s a start.”
While Van Dyke did not mention Harris or Trump by name in his Instagram video, the actor made his endorsement clear by writing “VOTE!!! @kamalaharris @vp @kamalahq” in the caption of his post.
The next day, Trump won the 2024 presidential election against Harris in a landslide victory with 312 of the Electoral College vote, winning all seven of this year’s swing states, as well as the popular vote, outperforming his own election results from 2016, when he won 304 of the Electoral College vote against Hillary Clinton.