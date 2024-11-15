Hollywood’s 98-Year-Old Dick Van Dyke Suggests He Would Rather Die Than Endure Another Four Years of Trump in the White House

Hollywood’s aging actor Dick Van Dyke has taken his Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) to new heights.

The actor contradicted his earlier sentiments when he recently expressed hopes of reaching his 99th birthday next month.

Seen with his wife, Arlene Silver, 52, Van Dyke now claims he wouldn’t want to live through another Trump term, according to The Daily Mail.

When a reporter asked if he believed Trump could make America great again, Van Dyke now suggested that he hoped he wouldn’t live to see it.

“Fortunately I won’t be around to experience the four years,” he said.

That’s right—while celebrities typically threaten to leave the country in protest, Van Dyke implied that he’d rather leave the planet than endure another round of Trump in the White House.

WATCH:

Breitbart reported: