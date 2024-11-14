HILARIOUS: Parody Ad Features Company That Offers to Cryogenically Freeze Liberals for Duration of Trump’s Presidency (VIDEO)

A viral video that’s making its way around social media right now is an ad for a fictional company called ‘Cryo’ which offers to cryogenically freeze liberals and wake them up when Trump’s presidency is over.

One of the things that makes the ad so effective is that the production quality is realistic. Also, the entire premise of the ad and the service reflect a certain level of reality. You know that there are people who would actually use this service if it was really available.

The ad appears to be a production by the folks at Newzy:

Don’t Cry, Cryo! Election blues got you down? Meet Don’t Cry Cryo – the ‘pharma’ company offering a hilarious ‘solution’ to get you through another Trump term!

Here’s the video.

Stay with it to the end because it takes an unexpected turn:

There was a time in our country when something like this would be produced by Saturday Night Live or one of the late night shows. Unfortunately, those outlets have been taken over by the left and have become utterly humorless.

We now have to look for gems like this from independent creators on the internet. This one is outstanding. The creators at Newzy hit it out of the park.