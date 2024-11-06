Here We Go: CNN and MSNBC Now Reporting on Thousands of Ballots Expected to Be Dumped in Philadelphia and More Tomorrow

With the vote count in Pennsylvania neck-and-neck, conservative voters are on edge as reports emerge of a significant number of ballots anticipated to arrive in Philadelphia over the next few hours.

As former President Donald Trump holds a narrow lead in Pennsylvania—51.2% to Harris’s 47.9%—news of these last-minute ballots has reignited concerns about the election.

CNN and MSNBC hosts took to the airwaves to report on the expected influx of mail-in ballots arriving from heavily Democrat Philadelphia County.

CNN correspondent stated:

“I have just learned from a source close to the counting process that the next batch, the second batch of mail ballots that will be loaded and posted scheduled to at 11:55pm that will be tens of thousands of ballots. They’re still working through it, so narrowing that number down any further, not possible at this time. We’ll continue working with it, but it will be tens of thousands of mail ballots that will be posted at 11:55 just before midnight.”

MSNBC aired footage of what appeared to be police escorts guiding vans carrying absentee ballots into counting centers, many conservative viewers questioned the transparency and timing of these late ballot deliveries.

With 80% of the total vote tallied, Trump’s supporters are voicing concerns over whether these ballots – counted without oversight in the dead of night – will skew the results in Harris’s favor.

MSNBC reported:

“50,000 ballots to be released in the next nine minutes and then 37,000 tomorrow. I want to just quickly show you. You know, it looks like actually maybe there’s some ballots or something coming in right now. We see a police car escort with two different vans. But I do want to show you. Rachel, just come take a look through the window here, because this is the one angle you can see election workers here in Philadelphia. That is not their camera processing the ballots. And they’re all in there now going through the election workers doing their great civic duty. In about nine minutes time, we expect the information about those additional 50,000 ballots. And then again, just underscore, tomorrow morning, there will be another release here in Philadelphia.”

“Democrats believe that they have tens of thousands of votes that are outstanding from Philadelphia County, these are absentee ballots,” Sanders-Townsend said. “And they believe that within the hour that—these three individuals have told me—that within the 11:00 p.m. hour that those votes are going to come in.”

“Those numbers will bode will for Vice President Harris and Governor Walz,” she added.

WATCH: