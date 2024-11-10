HERE WE GO AGAIN: More Than Half of Kamala Harris Voters Want to Relocate After Trump Win

More than half of Kamala Harris voters want to relocate to another state or even leave the country, following Trump’s historic victory in the 2024 election.

Anyone who follows politics knows that we go through this almost every time a Republican wins a presidential election and in the end, almost no one leaves.

We usually also see celebrities threatening to flee the country, but they don’t do it.

FOX News reports:

More than half of Harris voters want to relocate following Trump win: survey More than 50% of voters for Vice President Kamala Harris say they want to move following Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, according to a survey commissioned by StorageUnits.com. Storage Units surveyed 1,837 Harris voters on Nov. 6 to determine how many would like to relocate – and who actually plans to – and the top concerns of those who voted against Trump. Of those surveyed, 44% would like to move, but probably won’t, while 5% said they will definitely move and another 5% said they probably will. Those who would like to move, but probably won’t, cited personal finances, family and community ties as reasons they will stay in place. Of the 10% planning to move or seriously considering it, 90% are looking into moving to another country, with the top choices being Canada, the United Kingdom and Mexico. California, New York and Colorado were the top three choices for those considering moving to another state. According to the survey, the top three reasons Harris voters want to relocate are concerns that a federal abortion ban will be enacted, an increase in racial inequality and progressive rights will be overturned.

People reacted on Twitter/X:

Well that solves the housing crisis Bon voyage losers! — Swedish Canary (@SwedishCanary) November 9, 2024

If they are willing to renounce their citizenship and agree to not come back, I'll start funding one-way tickets. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) November 9, 2024

You might as well say you guys have issues. You are free to leave the country and I encourage it at this point. Most people are ok if one side wins or the other. That's how this nation has worked for YEARS. — ChaoticNerd (@nerds4nerds) November 9, 2024

We’ll see if anyone actually follows through on this but it’s highly doubtful.