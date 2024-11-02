At Least 10 Democrat NY State Authorities Raid Home of Caretaker Who Raised Orphaned Squirrel Since Birth — Beloved Social Media Star ‘Peanut’ Seized and Tragically Euthanized: “Officers Raided my House as if I was a Drug Dealer”

In a heartbreaking story, Peanut the squirrel, a beloved social media star and household companion, was seized and euthanized by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Peanut had found fame online, charming his over half a million followers with his playful antics after being rescued as a baby when his mother was tragically struck by a car.

His caretaker, Mark Longo, lovingly raised Peanut and shared his life on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, where fans celebrated the seven-year-old squirrel’s vibrant spirit.

According to Longo’s nonprofit animal sanctuary, P’Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary:

Seven years ago, a tiny, fluffy baby squirrel entered our lives and changed everything. “Peanut the Squirrel” quickly captured hearts and became a household name. Despite being reintroduced to the wild, Peanut faced adversity, losing half of his tail in a severe attack. Without developing essential wildlife instincts, Peanut became an indoor, non-releasable squirrel. Remarkably, Peanut went on to become the first squirrel to amass over 1 million, and then 2 million, followers on TikTok, with a combined social media following of over 3 million. Thanks to the overwhelming love and support from our dedicated followers, we established “P’nuts Freedom Farm.” This sanctuary is a haven where neglected and homeless animals receive a second chance at life.

Mark Longo has just revealed that the New York Department of Environmental Conservation euthanized his cherished pet squirrel, Peanut. This innocent creature was taken from him, where he had lovingly raised it since it was a baby, after its mother got hit by a car. Mark used… pic.twitter.com/C4K4mGq0S5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 1, 2024

However, this week, DEC authorities raided Longo’s residence, seizing Peanut and a raccoon named Fred.

Both animals were euthanized for rabies testing, according to statements released by the DEC and the Chemung County Department of Health.

According to the statement obtained by WETM:

“The Chemung County Department of Health and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are coordinating to ensure the protection of public health related to the illegal possession of wild animals that have the potential to carry the rabies virus. On Oct. 30, DEC seized a raccoon and squirrel sharing a residence with humans, creating the potential for human exposure to rabies. In addition, a person involved with the investigation was bitten by the squirrel. To test for rabies, both animals were euthanized. The animals are being tested for rabies and anyone who has been in contact with these animals is strongly encouraged to consult their physician.”

In an interview, Longo recounts how New York officials raided his home, seizing both Peanut and his raccoon—and tragically, both animals were subsequently euthanized.

“Ten to twelve DEC officers raided my house as if I were a drug dealer. I was made to sit outside my house for five hours. I even needed a police escort just to go to the bathroom. They didn’t allow me to feed my rescue horses breakfast or lunch. I was treated like a criminal while they interrogated my wife about her immigration status. Then, they asked me if I had cameras in my house and proceeded to search through every cabinet, nook, and cranny—for a squirrel and a raccoon,” Longo wrote.

NEW: The owner of Peanut the squirrel explains how New York officials raided his house, took Peanut and his raccoon, and k*lled them. 7-year-old Peanut and Fred the raccoon were euthanized after anonymous complaints. “Officers raided my house as if I was a drug dealer. I was… pic.twitter.com/sSlbandoYO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 2, 2024

Longo shared tearfully in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I don’t know how I’m going to say this. I just want to say thank you to all of you. Penal was the best thing that ever happened to us, and we got confirmation that they put him down. I want to continue to fight this fight as much as I can, but we need all of you to come together and help us. Please continue to help us raise money for the ongoing legal battles and for our nonprofit so we could keep this name alive. Thank you all.”

Longo released a petition to hold DEC and the New York government accountable:

Urgent Call to Action: Stand with Us for Justice It is with profound sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news: on October 30th, the DEC made the devastating decision to euthanize our beloved Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon. Despite our passionate outcry for compassion, the agency chose to ignore our pleas, leaving us in deep shock and grief. To add to our anguish, they informed the media of their decision before even notifying P’nuts Freedom Farm, his loving home. This demonstrates a troubling lack of respect and empathy. Their lives were precious, and we refuse to accept this loss in silence. We urgently call on all of you to stand with us in demanding accountability from the DEC and the New York State government. We must advocate for a more compassionate approach to wildlife management to ensure that no other animals suffer such a fate. Together, we can amplify our voices and fight for the change that is desperately needed. The DEC agents not only failed to follow proper law enforcement procedures by neglecting to utilize their body cameras, but they also subjected the Longo’s to an unjust and humiliating experience. Instead of treating them with the respect and dignity they deserved, the agents repeatedly questioned whether the Longo’s had cameras in their home and, inappropriately, asked one of the owners about their immigration status, treating them as if they were criminals over a beloved pet. This behavior is not only unacceptable but also a glaring example of government overreach that must be addressed. We must demand that our wildlife agencies uphold proper procedures and treat all individuals with fairness and respect, regardless of the situation. The Longo’s should never have been made to feel guilty for caring for Peanut. We call on each of you to join us in seeking justice and reform in how wildlife management is handled in our communities. Join us in holding the DEC accountable for their actions and advocating for the reforms we desperately need. Please continue to sign and share our petition, which calls for transparency, accountability, and humane practices within the DEC. Together, we can ensure our voices are heard and that no other animals or families face this distressing treatment in the future. Additionally, we want to emphasize that any remaining funds from our petition drive will be used to support the nonprofit P’nuts Freedom Farm in its mission to serve as a safe haven for other vulnerable animals in need. Your support is crucial in this fight for change. We are committed to pursuing legal action against the DEC, and we need your help to do it effectively. Your signatures and your voices will help us push for the accountability that is essential to prevent this from happening again. Let’s work together to create a more compassionate approach to wildlife management in our state. Thank you for being part of this vital cause. Your action today can lead to the justice we seek for Peanut, Fred, and countless others. https://gofund.me/a0010b04 Thank you for your kindness and support! Together, we can make a meaningful impact for Peanut.