HAS ANYONE SEEN MEATHEAD? Rob Reiner and Michael Moore Mocked Over Days of Silence After Trump Victory

Progressive celebrities Rob Reiner and Michael Moore have been curiously silent since the election, which they both predicted that Kamala Harris would win.

Are they in treatment somewhere? People are concerned.

Everyone knows that they would not be in hiding right now if Donald Trump had lost the election.

Breitbart News reports:

Rob Reiner, Michael Moore Mocked Hard for Radio Silence Days After Boldly Declaring Trump Couldn’t Beat Kamala Social media users have been trolling filmmakers Rob Reiner and Michael Moore after the two went completely silent in the face of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory last week, a result neither of them predicted would happen. Leading into the election last week, both Rob Reiner and Michael Moore not only predicted that Kamala Harris would win but were so sure of the fact that they repeatedly doubled and tripled-down on their claims. “A woman gave birth to each and every one of us. Tomorrow a woman will give birth to a renewal of our Democracy,” Rob Reiner posted on X. “Kamala Harris will be the 47th President of the United States,” he later added – the filmmaker’s last post before he inexplicably vanished. Filmmaker Michael Moore leaned even harder into his fervor by penning a whole op-ed on his Substack in which he said that a whole “tsunami of women” would defeat Donald Trump.

Take a look below:

Yeah? How'd that work out for you, Mike? Make another trash doc to cry about it. https://t.co/Ns3Rl2UGIU pic.twitter.com/Tp3rbQOHOy — Text (@TeeExTee) November 6, 2024

Can @BarbraStreisand or @JoyVBehar check on Rob Reiner? He has not tweeted in five days. https://t.co/s603uG4BvQ — Sweet Polly Purebred (@shesova) November 10, 2024

Somebody should probably do a wellness check on Meathead. He’s been radio silent since spreading this bit of misinformation last Tuesday morning. https://t.co/nCrtu99qmR — Ted Bird (@manofbird) November 11, 2024

Anyone heard from meathead? pic.twitter.com/iTfqV6dAjn — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) November 11, 2024

Their silence is rather telling, isn’t it?